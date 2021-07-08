Gloucester, Manchester Essex Little League win semifinal openers

DANVERS-- The semifinals of the District 15 Williamsport Tournament began on Thursday night at Plains Park, and both Cape Ann teams started off with a dominant win in the opening game of the double-elimination round.
Manchester Essex started off the night with a 7-2 win over Danvers American and Gloucester followed with a 9-1, rain-shortened win over Amesbury.
That sets the stage for Gloucester and Manchester Essex to meet in Saturday’s winner’s bracket final back at Plains Park in Danvers (12:30 p.m.). Saturday’s winner advances to the District 15 Finals on Wednesday at Harry Ball Field in Beverly (7 p.m.). Saturday’s loser will take on the winner of Saturday’s Danvers American vs. Amesbury game on Monday at Harry Ball Field (7 p.m.).
Manchester Essex never trailed in Thursday’s win, taking a 2-0 lead after the first two innings on RBI hits from Connor St. Laurent and Cody Mears.
Danvers answered back with a run in the top of the third, but Manchester Essex answered back in the bottom of the frame when St. Laurent launched a two-run homer to center to extend the lead to 4-1.
Jacob Zachareas delivered a RBI double in the bottom of the fourth and Manchester Essex scored twice more on an error and a double steal to open up a commanding 7-1 lead. Danvers American scored a run in the top of the sixth on a wild pitch.
Lucas Sanson got the start on the mound with Bode Dodge and St. Laurent throwing well out of the bullpen.
Gloucester, on the other hand, broke open the game with all nine of its runs coming in the bottom of the third and bottom of the fourth inning before heavy rain halted the game in the top of the fifth, after it had already completed the four innings required to be an official game.
Trey Marrone got Gloucester on the board with a two RBI double down the left field line in the third inning. Nico Alves then came around to score on a wild pitch and Will Johnson delivered the big blow with a two-RBI single to make it 5-0.
Amesbury got a run home in the top of the fourth on a fielder’s choice, but the Gloucester bats went right back to work with four more runs in the bottom of the frame. Will Linn had a RBI double to deep center and the other three runs came in to score on errors to make it 9-1.
Cole Mosley-Wynn tossed four innings to earn the win on the mound.
Both Gloucester and Manchester Essex remain undefeated in District play after sweeping the pool play round.