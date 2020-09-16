Gloucester, Manchester Essex School Committees approve fall sports

All three Cape Ann high schools now have clearance to compete in sports his fall.
Gloucester became the latest school district to approve fall sports at Wednesday’s school committee meeting, passing the motion to play in the “Fall 1” season, which opens up regular season action in early October, by a unanimous vote. At Tuesday night’s school committee meeting, Manchester Essex also voted to allow fall sports to be played in the “Fall 1” season.
Gloucester and Manchester Essex join Rockport, which unanimously voted to allow fall sports (soccer, field hockey, golf and cross country) last week at it’s school committee meeting. Football has already been moved to the “Fall 2” season, which begins preseason practices in late February.
Northeastern Conference principals voted to recommend moving the fall season to the “Fall 2” season, but several conference schools have reconsidered that recommendation and have approved play for this fall. Gloucester is now one of schools in the NEC to approve fall sports in “Fall 1” joining Masconomet, Danvers, Beverly, Peabody, Salem, Marblehead and Swampscott. Saugus still has a vote to come and Lynn English, Lynn Classical and Winthrop are currently slated to play in “Fall 2” due to the fact that their cities are in the “Red” designation. The MIAA currently prevents schools in the red from competing in the fall.
Gloucester is scheduled to open up preseason practices on Monday, September 21.
Manchester Essex now becomes the 10th of 11 schools in the Cape Ann League to approve fall sports for the “Fall 1” season with Lynnfield being the lone school waiting for approval as it is currently in the “Red” designation. In addition to Rockport and Manchester Essex, Amesbury, Georgetown, Hamilton-Wenham, Ipswich, Newburyport, North Reading, Pentucket and Triton have all approved sports for the “Fall 1” season.
The Manchester Essex Athletic Department announced on Wednesday that preseason practices will begin on Monday, September 21. Rockport will begin preseason workouts this Friday.
The Cape Ann League has not yet outlined an official schedule but the current plan is to play within the league only as Rockport Athletic Director John Parisi pointed out in last week’s school committee meeting. Teams will play a 10 game schedule, meeting every team in the CAL once.
The regular season is expected to start in early October for the CAL and will end in late November.
Golf and cross country will look the same as they always do as they are deemed low risk sports. Soccer and field hockey, on the other hand, will have a different look with social distancing and safety measures in place. Field hockey will be played 7-on-7 instead of 11-on-11 and corner chances have been eliminated. Soccer, on the other hand, has several new rules including social distancing on free kicks, no headers and no sideline throw-ins.