With the high school football season set to start this weekend, only a limited number of family members from players on the home team will be allowed to attend games this season.
The Northeastern Conference, Gloucester's conference, is keeping the same policy it had over the previous two seasons, which permits two family members per player from the home team to attend games. That means no visiting fans will be able to attend or members of the public.
For Manchester Essex and the Cape Ann League, the policy is the same as it was in the winter and the same as the NEC with two family members per player and no visiting fans in attendance.
Both Gloucester and Manchester Essex will begin play this weekend. The Fishermen host Saugus at Newell Stadium on Saturday afternoon (1 p.m.) while the Hornets will be traveling to North Reading for their 1 p.m. Saturday game.