The District 15 Williamsport Tournament is halfway through its pool play round, and the two Cape Ann teams in the District are at the top of the standings.
Both Gloucester and Manchester Essex sport 2-0 records with Gloucester leading Pool B and Manchester Essex tied with Amesbury for first place in Pool A.
Gloucester, which picked up a 12-6 win over Danvers American on Monday night at Boudreau Field, is the lone unbeaten team in its pool and is closing in on a semifinal berth. Gloucester can clinch first place in Pool B with a win over Ipswich on Friday night at Sweeney Park in Manchester (5:30 p.m.).
Gloucester's win over Danvers American on Monday was not as close as the final score indicates. Gloucester got up 12-2 before Danvers American scored four runs in the final inning with the game pretty much in hand.
Jude Szuter picked up the win on the mound. Trey Marrone hit a home run for the second straight game while Will Aaron also hit a home run in the Gloucester win. Nash Marshall, Jerry Adams, Connor Mahoney and Marrone had two hits a piece while Nico Alves reached base four times on three walks and a hit.
Manchester Essex is also off to a hot start with a 7-3 win over Hamilton-Wenham to open the tournament and a 10-7 win over Danvers National to follow it up.
Bode Dodge and Lucas Samson have powered the Manchester Essex pitching staff in the two wins with Nick Glass playing well behind the plate. Connor St. Laurent and Jacob Zachereas both had multiple extra base hits in both games. Anton Gilson has also turned in a multi-hit game in both Manchester Essex wins.
Manchester Essex takes on Amesbury on Wednesday night in Ipswich in a battle of 2-0 teams at the top of the pool standings.
After pool play, the top two finishers in each pool will advance to the semifinal round, which is played in a double-elimination format.