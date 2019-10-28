Both the Gloucester and Manchester Essex field hockey teams find themselves in very familiar situations.
The Fishermen and Hornets finished off another stellar regulars season with records of 11-3-2 and 12-3-2 respectively. As a result, both teams earned high seeds in the Division 2 North State Tournament and both teams will be hosting first round games on Thursday afternoon.
Gloucester is the No. 6 seed in the section and will take on No. 11 North Reading (9-7-2) at Newell Stadium (4 p.m.). Manchester Essex, on the other hand, is the No. 4 seed and takes on No. 13 Marblehead (8-8-1) at Hyland Field (3 p.m.).
Both squads have found plenty of success in the postseason in recent years. Since Gloucester head coach Lauren Riley Gove and Manchester Essex head coach Kara Crovo took over their respective programs in the 2013 season both teams have qualified for the state tournament every year while combining for 13 tournament wins (Manchester Essex 8, Gloucester 5).
Gloucester has reached the sectional quarterfinals five seasons in a row while Manchester Essex has reached the sectional finals in each of the last two seasons and four of the last six seasons.
The two Cape Ann teams, which have met in two of the last three postseasons, splitting the two meetings, are on different sides of the bracket so they can not meet until the sectional finals. Both squads have a tough road to get to that point.
The Fishermen, runners up in the Northeastern Conference and winners of eight straight heading into the postseason, take on a North Reading team that is battle tested and capable of making a deep run.
The North Reading Hornets finished fifth out of five teams in the Cape Ann League Kinney Division, but all five teams in the league qualified for the state tournament.
Their road to the postseason was similar to Gloucester’s as the Hornets overcame an 0-3 start with a strong finish, much like Gloucester bounced back from an 0-2-1 start.
North Reading’s biggest win of the season was a 2-0 win over Manchester Essex, which snapped its 79-game unbeaten streak in the CAL.
Thursday’s winner advances to the sectional quarterfinals against the winner of Thursday’s first round tilt between No. 3 Danvers and No. 14 Newburyport. Danvers won the NEC this fall thanks to a pair of wins over Gloucester.
No. 2 Bishop Fenwick meets No. 15 Weston and No. 7 Triton takes on No. 10 Pentucket to round out Gloucester’s side of the bracket.
Manchester Essex also faces a stiff test in the first round as Marblehead is much stronger than its 8-8-1 record shows. The Magicians were able to win big games down the stretch to qualify.
Manchester Essex enters the tournament after winning the CAL Baker Division for the fifth year in a row.
Thursday’s winner moves on to the quarterfinals against the winner of Thursday’s first round matchup between No. 5 Lynnfield and No. 12 Ipswich. Lynnfield beat Manchester Essex, 1-0 in the regular season finale while Manchester Essex swept its regular season series with Ipswich.
No. 1 Watertown is on the same side of the bracket as Manchester Essex and meets No. 16 Tewksbury on Thursday. The Hornets and Red Raiders have met in the Division 2 North Finals eight times in the previous 11 seasons with the Red Raiders winning all eight meetings. If the two teams meet this year it will be in the semifinals.
No. 8 Wayland and No. 9 Concord-Carlisle also reside on Manchester Essex’s side of the bracket.
