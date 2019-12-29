Following Friday's overtime setback to Danvers in the BankGloucester Holiday hoops tournament, Gloucester head coach Khris Silveria hoped his team could bounce back the following day against a gritty Hamilton-Wenham squad.
The Fishermen did just that, dominating out of the gate en route to a comfortable 21-point lead at the half.
From there, they stayed the course, responding to every Generals' run with a string of their own points before walking away with a 65-49 victory.
"It was nice to bounce back because after a loss you always wonder what you're going to get the next time out," said Silveria. "We really came out hot and got off to a big lead. It was just a good response to a loss."
Senior big man Marcus Montagnino was the star once again, going for 22 points in the win while consistently finding the open shooters when his opportunity to score wasn't there. The Fishermen hit nine threes in total, and it was a 7-0 run by Montagnino to close out the third that ultimately put the game away.
"We're going to ride Marcus all year; the ball has to go through him," said Silveria. "Our goal is to get him the ball as much as possible and let him make the decisions."
Montagnino earned all-tournament honors following the win, while sophomore Zach Oliver made a splash from deep with four 3-balls and 22 total points as well. For H-W, sophomore Markus Nordin (17 points) did his best to keep his squad in it, but the slow start proved too much to overcome. Nordin, too, was named to the all-tournament team.
