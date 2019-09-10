David Castellucci of Gloucester ran an even pace and finished first in a field of 250 at the third annual Charles River Marathon on Sunday. His time of 2:46:37 bettered second place by three minutes and was a personal best by eighteen minutes. The event was run by the Race Cancer Foundation.
Held on a 10 lap course along the Charles River in Boston, Cambridge, and Watertown, the race was initially created to provide an opportunity to qualify for the Boston Marathon on a flat course, and with a limited field to allow for optimum support.
Castellucci, in his third lifetime marathon, had already achieved the Boston qualifying standard twice in the past year with performances of 3:04:34 at the 2018 Manchester City Marathon and 3:04:29 at the Shipyard Maine Coast Marathon in May, so was attempting to better his time to allow for a better starting position at the 2020 Boston race.
From the start, his lap times - being charted by his older son and daughter - were ahead of his planned pace of 2:50, and his projected time was in the 2:46 range for most of the distance.
He moved into first midway through the event, but was not initially aware of his lead position due to runners being both lapped and passed on the loops.
"I told a cyclist that he couldn't be in front of me as it would be considered pacing," Castellucci said. "But the individual told me he had to ride there because I was in the lead."
