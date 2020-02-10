The Gloucester and Manchester Essex swim teams competed against the best of the best in the area at the North Sectional Meet this past weekend at M.I.T.
The meet featured all of the top performers from the North Section, regardless of Division, and the top finishers will compete this coming weekend at Boston University in the Division 1 and Division 2 State Meets.
At the end of the day, the Fishermen and Hornets each had an individual sectional champ with Caroline McKay picking up a win for Gloucester and Shea Furse winning for Manchester Essex.
The Hornets girls turned in a strong team performance as well, finishing seventh overall.
McKay was the fastest swimmer in the meet's fastest event, the 50 freestyle. McKay finished with a time of 24.34 to pick up the win and she already earned a spot in this weekend's Division 2 Meet thanks to a strong regular season.
The Gloucester girls scored 29 points as a team and every one of those points came from McKay as she also turned in a ninth place finish in the 100 freestyle (55.52).
For the Gloucester boys, junior Sam Groleau had a big day with an 8th place finish in the 100 breaststroke (1:01.70) and a 13th place finish in the 200 individual medley (2:04.71), scoring the team's only points and earning a spot in the State Meet.
The Manchester Essex girls saw several swimmers score points en route to 112 points, good for seventh in the field of 26 teams.
Furse was the standout of the day as she won the 100 backstroke (57.50) and finished second in the 200 freestyle (1:56.66).
Elizabeth Athanas also scored in two individual events with a sixth place finish in the 100 breaststroke (1:08.76) and an 11th place finish in the 200 individual medley (2:18.03). Maddie Carvalho turned in a 13th place finish in the 100 butterfly while the 200 freestyle relay team of of Athanas, Furse, Carvalho and Emma Ketchum finished fifth and the 400 freestyle relay team of Athanas, Furse, Carvalho and Olivida Gado finished seventh.
The Manchester Essex boys were led by the 200 freestyle relay team of Sam Rice, Sean Phelan, Joaquim Mittermaier and Josh Dobson, who got on the scoreboard with a 15th place finish (1:36.12).
