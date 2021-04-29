Gloucester sailing opens season with win

The GHS sailing team was back in competition for the first time since 2019 with Landmark visiting Gloucester Harbor on Wednesday afternoon.
The end result of the Mass Bay League series was a 4-1 Gloucester win to open the season. The match, however, was a lot closer than the final score indicates as Gloucester clinched the victory with two wins decided by one second.
Skipper Olivia Hogan-Lopez and crew Nicci Stamos won the clinching points with aggressive, come-from-behind tactics to win two key races. Hogan-Lopez led the team throughout the match with complex team race movements that stymied her opponents. A.J. Lewis and Ryan Lewis were also standouts for Gloucester.
The team returns to action against St. John's Prep on Wednesday.