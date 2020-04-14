The Gloucester softball program reached new heights this decade. What was once a struggling program is now a bona fide powerhouse in the Northeastern Conference, winning the last two championships while turning in the best girls sports season in Gloucester High School history a year ago with a trip to the Division 2 State Finals.
Through it all, the program has been led by some outstanding players, here's a look at some of the best.
Taylor Abbott (2018)- A four-year varsity player, Abbott was an ultra-consistent player that played outfield early in her high school career before moving to second base. She was a NEC All-Star as a senior after tearing her ACL in the fall of that school year. A two-way threat, Abbot had a great backhand up the middle and the arm to throw out speedy baserunners. She was also very consistent at the plate and was a threat to go for extra bases every time she stepped into the box.
Tess Benson (2015)- Another consistent commodity over her high school career who has been called the ultimate team player by her coaches. Benson was a standout defensive catcher that excelled in preventing baserunners from advancing by getting in front of pitches in the dirt. She also had a big arm to take out would be base stealers. She was also a consistent hitter that set the table for the rest of the lineup near the top of the order.
Sam Cominelli (2017)- Cominelli was a four-year starter that could contribute in a lot of different roles. As a junior and senior, she moved to catcher despite never playing the position before and earned a spot on the NEC All-Star team both years with All Conference honors as a senior. She was a standout defensively in every facet of the position. At the plate she could hit for average and power, turning into one of the conference's best run producers.
Sara Francis (2016)- A standout all around athlete, Francis was a great second baseman early in her high school career and then played a great center field late in her high school career. She covered tons of ground in the outfield and had a big arm to keep baserunners from taking extra bases. The two-time NEC All-Star also covered tons of ground at second base. Her speed was also useful at the plate as she could beat out grounders on the infield and was an outstanding small ball player.
Whitney Good (2017)- A four-year varsity player that saw time at third base and in the outfield. Good molded herself into a very good defensive outfielder in her junior and senior years playing both the corner outfield spots. She was also a big bat in the middle of the lineup that could hit for average and find the gaps for extra bases, earning her a spot on the NEC All-Star team as a senior.
Jenna Hoofnagle (active)- How does a current sophomore make an All Decade Team? You establish yourself as one of the team's most feared hitters in two varsity seasons the way Hoofnagle has. She was scheduled to be the team's starting pitcher this spring but has already made a big impact with her pure swing at the plate. She can clean out pitches on the inside corner no matter the velocity. She also turned in one of the biggest hits in program history with a two-run scoring triple in a 3-2 win over Norton in last year's state semis.
Karina Keenan (2016)- The program began to emerge in a big way in the middle of the decade behind the arm of Keenan. A four-year varsity performer, Keenan used a heavy fastball to blow away hitters. Her velocity was too much for a lot of hitters and she could throw that pitch all over the strike zone while getting hitters to chase pitches off the plate as well. She was far from a one trick pony, however, with multiple pitches to complement her heat.
Olivia Legendre (2014)- An outstanding outfielder with no weakness to her game both in the field and at the plate. Legendre played on some struggling teams in her high school career but was one of the team's best players every step of the way and helped the program move in a more consistent direction in the 2014 season. She covered tons of ground in the outfield and had the uncanny ability to read fly balls the second they came off the bat. She was also a big hitter in the middle of the lineup as well who could hit for average and drive in runs consistently.
Maddie Machado (2020)- The current senior hit the ball all over every ballpark she played in last season en route to a spot on the NEC All-Star team. A role player as a freshman and sophomore, Machado broke out in a big way as a junior and put together some serious hot streaks where pitchers had no place to throw her. In the state tournament last year she had a multi-hit game every round. A cerebral hitter, Machado can hit fastballs and offspeed pitches and she can also hit the ball hard to all fields.
Sydney McKay (2019)- Gloucester's all time wins leader on the mound with 58 victories, McKay pitched the team to new heights last year en route to the Northeastern Conference MVP award. McKay flat out knew how to pitch as her array of effective pitches and pinpoint accuracy left hitters searching for answers. While not overpowering, she had a devastating drop curve that was never figured out, a screw ball to keep hitters off balance and control of her fastball on both corners of the strike zone. She was also an outstanding small ball player at the plate.
Ella Marshall (active)- The current junior brings elite athleticism to the shortstop position. A NEC All-Star a season ago, Marshall has some serious range at the position. She also has a slick glove and a rocket arm that can throw out baserunners from places where most players can't. At the plate she can hit for average and power and was a key table setter in the No. 2 hole that can hit the ball deep into the outfield or play small ball.
Liz Schuster (2019)- A four-year starter, Schuster was a consistent commodity every season she played and eventually turned herself into an All-Star player. She began her high school career at the corner infield and outfield spots but eventually stepped up to move to catcher to fill a need. She excelled in that role despite never playing the position before her junior season. At the plate she was a clutch hitter that always seemed to make solid contact when the team needed it.
Tracy Wood (2019)- The All Conference center fielder was a two-way standout on the best team in program history. Wood's athleticism saw her track down just about everything in the outfield. She also had a strong arm to keep baserunners at bay. At the plate, she could go on some serious hot streaks where she would make solid contact no matter where the pitch was. Wood was a key run producer and a great baserunner who could steal bases and take extra bases by reading the ball off the bat while on base.
