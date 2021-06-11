BEVERLY — The Gloucester High softball team jumped out to an early lead Friday afternoon in Beverly and held it all the way, beating the home team on their Senior Night, 14-0.
Cameron Carroll was the beneficiary of all the runs by the Fishermen, including four in the opening frame as the freshman hurler earned her second win of the season. Carroll said it was good to have solid command of her pitches, and leading 7-0 after two innings really helped the entire team.
“I was really hitting spots, my changeup worked really well, getting them to bite on pitches, and my fastball was working really well,” Carroll said. “It was very exciting to get those early runs, we’ve never won a game by the mercy rule this year, just exciting to come out get all the runs and win.”
Carroll fanned seven and walked one batter with singles coming from Mya Perron in the second and Nikki Erricola in the third for Beverly (3-9). She also helped herself out at the dish, stroking a single and driving in a pair of runs.
Jenna Hoofnagle was the offensive star for Gloucester (now 10-3), going 5-for-5, with three singles and two triples, both three-baggers coming with the bases loaded. Hoofnagle ended the game in the top of the sixth with her second triple that brought in Ella Marshall, Abigail Lowthers and her sister Kelsey.
Gloucester’s leadoff hitter Ella Marshall had three hits, walked once, and scored four runs. Riley Thibodeau had two singles and knocked in two runs for the winners, and Natalie Aiello had four hits hits and drove in a run
Gloucester coach John Nicastro said it was nice to play and hit like they’ve been doing at practice recently. The coach added it has been a strange year, with his team running hot and cold at the plate.
“It’s been just a funky year, we beat them 4-3 the first time we played them, we were inconsistent for a while but in our practices the last few days we’ve looked really, really good. I had a good feeling we were going play good, hit and win today,” Nicastro said. “We’ve been struggling at the plate off and on this year, and getting those early runs really took the pressure off, everyone relaxed and we really needed that. This team can hit, but we’ve been inconsistent this year.”
Nicastro said Carroll has really been working hard on her pitches in practice, developing great chemistry with senior catcher Ella deGaspe Beaubien.
The Panthers celebrated seniors Lauren King, Callie Marticio and Caroline Foley before the game; coach Megan Sudak said all three have had a big impact on her team.
“They’ve done a great job for me, it’s been a tough year, they lost their junior year, which is really hard,” Sudak said. “I couldn’t be happier with all three and the leadership they’ve brought to the team.”
Sudak said that Gloucester put her team in a hole early on and they were never able to recover.
“We made errors that we can’t make, we need to learn to stop the bleeding faster when we fall behind,” Sudak said.