MARBLEHEAD -- Gloucester’s Jenna Hoofnagle and Marblehead’s Lauren Donovan both pitched great games Thursday afternoon, but Hoofnagle’s teammates got her a couple of runs and the Fishermen prevailed 2-0.
Gloucester pushed across the only run they would need in the top of the first. Ella Marshall walked to start the game, stole second and came all the way around on a sacrifice bunt by Riley Thibodeau. Natalie Aiello doubled in the fourth inning, stole third and came home on a throwing error for the second Gloucester run.
Hoofnagle gave up just three hits, walked two and whiffed seven batters; Donovan gave up four hits, walked one and fanned 12 Fishermen. Hoofnagle said it was great to get an early run after a 4-0 loss to Peabody to start the season.
“It’s definitely an advantage to get early runs, rather than have everything come down to the last minute, the last inning,” the junior hurler said. “It really helps the girls relax and play loose, it really comes together when we get early runs.”
“I like to pitch inside and outside, get good movement on my pitches and make the batters chase them, I was mixing it up pretty good with fastballs and changeups,” Hoofnagle added.
Gloucester (1-1) coach John Nicastro felt his team executed everything just right against Marblehead after the team did not execute in their season opener against the Tanners.
“I think both pitchers were dead on, our girls just executed better in a couple of different areas, this game came down to one or two plays and we made them,” Nicastro said. “We had some great plays from right field (Riley Thibodeau) and a great catch in center field (Ariel Larrabee), it was just a great game by both teams overall. It was a good game all around, our girls made the plays they had to.”
Hoofnagle pitches Gloucester past Marblehead
Marblehead (also 1-1) had the bases full with two out in the bottom of the third when Maeve Sogoloff drilled one to deep center; Larrabee chased it down ending the Magician threat. That was the only time the Magicians got a runner as far as third base.
Marblehead coach Johnny Gold felt the game was determined by small ball, and Gloucester took advantage of their scoring opportunities.
“They executed really, really well, they got a couple of good bunts down, it was a close game, 2-0, I give Gloucester credit, what they did, they played small ball on us,” Gold said. “They did a really good job with the small ball, and we’ve got to learn to do that. We played fine, we can be better and we will be better.”
Natalie Aiello had a double and a single for Gloucester, Ella Marshall stroked a double, and Ashlee Aiello singled in the sixth inning. Leila Walton, Ashleigh Maude and Lauren Donovovan had singles for Marblehead.