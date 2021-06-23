Gloucester softball gets back to the semifinals with win over NR

The Gloucester softball team was playing a near copy of itself in Wednesday's Division 2 North Quarterfinals at North Reading.
The sixth-seeded Fishermen and third-seeded Hornets are built similarly with an all around game and little to no weaknesses to take advantage of. Wednesday's quarterfinal came down to execution, and it was Gloucester that turned in the superior execution in a 4-2 win at North Reading High School.
"We were so evenly matched," Gloucester head coach John Nicastro said. "Both teams just put so much pressure on each other the entire game. Both teams made a few mistakes, we just made fewer mistakes and took advantage of a couple more of our chances. That's what these tournament games come down to."
With the win, Gloucester improves to 13-3 on the season and now gets to host the Division 2 North Semifinals on Thursday at GHS against No. 7 Tewksbury (7 p.m.). The Redmen earned a spot in the semifinals with a 4-3 win in extra innings over No. 2 Whittier Tech on Wednesday. The Fishermen will be playing in their third straight sectional semifinal and fourth in the last five seasons.
Gloucester took the lead right away as Ella Marshall led off the game with a single, stole second, was sacrificed over to third on a Riley Thibodeau bunt and came in to score on a Jenna Hoofnagle squeeze bunt to make it 1-0.
North Reading tied the score in the bottom of the frame, but Gloucester took the lead right back with what turned out to be the game-winning-run in the top of the second inning. With two outs and the bases loaded, Marshall delivered a single that scored both Ashlee Aiello and Chloe deGaspe Beaubien to give the visitors a 3-1 lead.
Gloucester added another in the third when Hoofnagle came around to score on a Cam Carroll single to make it 4-1.
Hoofnagle kept the North Reading bats at bay the rest of the way, allowing two runs on six hits and eight strikeouts in a complete game.
Gloucester's scariest moment of the game came in the sixth inning, when the Hornets loaded the bases with a run already in and the heart of their order coming up. But Hoofnagle pitched out of the jam with a fly out and a strikeout. She got the side in order in the seventh to preserve the win.
"Jenna pitched well, especially in pressure situations," Nicastro said. "She kept them off balance and the defense behind her was good. It was another good, all around team effort."