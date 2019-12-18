In its fifth year as a varsity program, the Gloucester swim team looks like it is rounding into form.
The Fishermen have developed some stability in the program since debuting in the 2015-16 winter season, and this season the team has a strong stable of veteran swimmers and experienced newcomers in the fold.
The future is looking very bright for the team as they have solid numbers and just one senior in captain Meghan Colby.
Colby is joined by juniors Sam Groleau and Mila Barry as team captains for the season.
That stability has Gloucester looking to climb the ranks in the Northeastern Conference, and after a solid performance in the season opener, that looks possible.
Although the Fishermen dropped their first meet of the season last week against Danvers, there was plenty of reason for optimism. The Falcons are a perennially strong program and Gloucester was right there, falling by a score of 49-44.
"Based on the opening meet, I think we have a good chance to improve our standing in the conference," Barry said.
Groleau and Barry led the way in the meet with Groleau winning the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke, and Barry winning the 100 backstroke.
The 100 breaststroke is Groleau's top event as he was an All Conference performer last season. Groleau is one of two returning All Conference performers as sophomore Caroline McKay is back after a big freshman season where she was the team's top finisher in the state and sectional meets in the 50 freestyle, earning All Conference honors. McKay will also be a key contributor in the 100 freestyle.
Barry will contribue in both the backstroke and freestyle events while Colby is a strong backstroke swimmer.
Also returning to the lineup is junior Jack Fernandes, sophomore Jakob Parpart (freestyle) and eighth grader Willow Barry.
Newcomers Madison Moseley, an eighth grader, and freshman Charlie Groleau will also be key contributors.
"The team has seen growth this season with some strong underclassmen," Barry said. "We are looking forward to seeing how they make the team more dynamic and well rounded."
The Fishermen were scheduled to take on Salem on Tuesday night but that meet was postponed due to the weather. The team returns to action on Thursday against Lynn English at Lynn Tech High School (7 p.m.).
Gloucester swimming at a glance
Head Coach: Laura Dale (5th season)
Captains: Meghan Colby, Sr.; Mila Barry, Jr.; Sam Groleau, Jr.
Swimmers to watch: Jack Fernandes, Jr.; Caroline McKay, Soph.; Jacob Parpart, Soph.; Charlie Groleau, Fresh.; Willow Barry, 8th grade; Madison Moseley, 8th grade.
Outlook: The Fishermen have a solid blend of veteran and young talent and are looking to improve their standing in the Northeastern Conference.
Season Opener: 49-44 loss to Danvers last Thursday.
