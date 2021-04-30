Faith Castellucci, Gloucester track- Only a freshman, Castellucci has already established herself as one of the Northeastern Conference's best middle distance runners. She excelled in the 600m for the Fishermen during the Fall 2 season picking up four individual wins in five meets.
Andrew Coelho, Gloucester track- The junior was a standout in the longer sprints and middle distance races, picking up wins in a variety of races for the NEC South champion Fishermen. Coelho did most of his damage in the 600m but also saw wins in the 300m and multiple relay events.
Caleb DeCoste, Gloucester football- The sophomore was thrust into the starting lineup for the first time this "Fall 2" and became one of Gloucester's most consistent two-way performers. He was second on the team in rushing with over 250 yards, mostly on tough yards up the middle. He also played well on defense at middle linebacker.
Kai DeGuzman, Gloucester track- The senior was one of Gloucester's top sprinters and another versatile performer that can rack up the individual points. DeGuzman split between the dash and the 300m this season and picked up a pair of individual wins in each event.
Owen Hardy, Gloucester track- Hardy, a senior, was as consistent as it gets competing in a variety of middle distance and distance races. His best event was the 1,000m, where he picked up three individual wins. But he also scored wins in the 2-mile and picked up points in the mile as well for the NEC South champs.
Eli Heanue, Manchester Essex track- A standout in both track and field events, Heanue consistently picked up multiple individual wins in dual meet action for the Hornets this season. He excelled in distance events such as the mile and 1,000m and was also one of the Cape Ann League's top high jumpers.
Will Kenney, Manchester Essex track- The senior was once again one of the CAL's top performers this season as he was undefeated individually in multiple distance races. Kenney was the CAL Runner of the Year during cross country season and would have been in that conversation again if the league had given out awards in the Fall 2 season.
Will Levendusky, Manchester Essex football- The Hornets senior captain was a valuable two-way commodity, leading the offense from the quarterback spot while playing a hard hitting safety position on defense. The Manchester Essex passing game was its strength this season as Levendusky threw for just under 500 yards while rushing for just over 100.
Darcy Muller Gloucester track- The junior was Gloucester's top sprinter this season as she split time between the dash and the 300m. In two of the deepest events, Muller picked up four individual wins in five dual meets and picked up a few more victories in relay action.
A.J. Pallazola, Manchester Essex football- The junior was Manchester Essex's most reliable offensive weapon as he led the team in receiving (314 yards) and total yards (375). Pallazola was a big play threat on the outside who was also a lockdown cornerback on the defensive side of the ball.
Caelie Patrick, Manchester Essex track- The freshman was Manchester Essex's most consistent middle distance runners this season. Patrick excelled in the 1,000m and established herself as one of the CAL's best and most consistent in the event, also picking up three individual wins.
Quinten Ulrich, Gloucester football- The senior was one of Gloucester's most versatile players this season. Ulrich played wherever he was needed but was at his best as a linebacker on defense. He played split end, wing back and running back on offense and was also a dangerous kick returner, running one back for a touchdown against Winthrop.
Amy Vytopilova, Manchester Essex track- The sophomore was Manchester Essex's most consistent sprinter this season and a reliable point scorer. Vytopilova was the team's 300m specialist and she fared well against all comers in a deep CAL, picking up three individual wins.