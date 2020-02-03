The Gloucester indoor track and field team squared off against every team in the Northeastern Conference on Sunday morning in the annual Conference Meet at the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston.
The Fishermen boys and girls had some individual standouts with a combined four second place finishes en route to a sixth place finish for both squads.
The boys finished up the meet with 34 points. Peabody ran away with the boys meet scoring 106 points, 40-points ahead of second place Beverly (66 points) and third place Marblehead (62 points).
On the girls side, Gloucester scored 19 points. Beverly and Peabody were the top two teams by far battling for the top spot with Beverly's 121 points edging out Peabody's 118. Third place finisher, Lynn Classical, was well behind with 32 points.
Kai DeGuzman and Andrew Coelho led the way for the Fishermen with two second place finishes. DeGuzman was second in the 300m with a time of 37.17 and Coelho earned the silver in the 600m (1:27.81). The two also competed in the 4x800m relay along with Danny Hafey and Harry Pelosi and finished second with a time of 8:53.65.
DeGuzman also finished third in the long jump, Pelosi was fifth in the 1,000m and Trevor Fulford scored for Gloucester with a fifth place finish in the hurdles.
The girls were led by the 4x200m relay team of Jenna Church, Ella Young, Sedona Gillard and Rumi Thomas, who finished second (1:53.20). Young also placed fourth in the high jump, Jenna Hoofnagle was fifth in the shot put and the 4x800m relay team of Kira Berlin, Chandra Lavery, Kayla Pennimpede and Grace Boucher finished sixth.
Gloucester is now preparing for the Division 4 State Meet on Saturday, February 15.
