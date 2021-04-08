The Gloucester Fall 2 track and field team hit the road on Thursday for a Northeastern Conference South dual meet at Winthrop.
The boys continued to establish themselves as one of the elite teams in the conference with a 58-6 win over an undermanned Vikings squad. The Gloucester girls, on the other hand, were also undermanned with only six available athletes. While the team took home first place in four of six events, Winthrop was still able to cruise to a 61-21 win.
On the boys side first place finishes came from Michael Moffett in the dash, Harry Pelosi in the mile, Tommy Elliott in the 300m, Sam Ashwell in the 600m, Owen Hardy in the 1,000m, Mike Cassettari in the shot put and Aidan Almeida in the high jump. The boys move to 2-1 on the season with their second straight win.
The girls, who fall to 1-2 with the loss, got first place finishes from Bailee Militello in the hurdles, Darcy Muller in the dash, Rumi Thomas in the 300m, Faith Castellucci in the 600m.
The Fishermen return to action on Friday with another NEC South dual meet as Swampscott visits Newell Stadium (10 a.m.). Both the Gloucester and Swampscott boys are unbeaten in NEC South action so Saturday's meet is for first place in the league standings.
"It was a good meet overall," Gloucester head coach David Coleman said. "The boys continue to perform well and the girls did too it was just a numbers game today. It's a quick turnaround for us on Saturday and this is a really big meet for the boys. It should determine the NEC South championship."