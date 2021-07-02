Gloucester wrestlers compete in Mass. Championship Series

The Gloucester wrestling team may have seen its season come to an end in the Division 3 North Semifinals at the hands of eventual sectional champ Triton. But the Fishermen had several wrestlers compete at the individual level.
Last week Gloucester sent six wrestlers to the Massachusetts Wrestling Association's Championship Series, an individual boys and girls state tournament unaffiliated with the MIAA that took place in Milford, New Hampshire. At the end of the tournament, all six locals placed.
Freshman Morgan Pennimpede was Gloucester's top finisher as she placed third at 136 pounds in the Girls Division. Fellow freshman Bailee Militello also performed well as she placed fourth in the 127 pound Girls Division.
On the boys side, senior Josiah Castellucci and freshman Jayden Toppan were Gloucester's top two finishers. Castellucci, who recently finished up his high school career with more than 100 varsity wins, placed sixth at 152 pounds. Toppan placed sixth at 220 pounds.
Gloucester also saw Daniel Beaton turn in a 7th place finish at 132 pounds and Michael Toppan finished 8th at 182 pounds.