Gloucester head wrestling coach Matt Swanson has a lot of young wrestlers to mold on his squad this fall. The good news is that he also has a strong stable of veterans at the top of the lineup.
In its seventh season as a varsity program, Swanson has 20 kids in the program and the strong blend of young and veteran talent has him optimistic for a strong 2019-20 season.
"We're a young team but the numbers are good and the leadership is there," Swanson said. "Some of our veterans our coming into their own and we have some strong wrestlers at the top. Hopefully we can make some noise in the NEC this season."
Leading the way for the Fishermen is senior captain Liam Donahue, a four-year veteran who will be wrestling at either 145 or 152 pounds this winter. Donahue has competed in the Division 3 State and All State Tournaments as a junior last winter and has improved rapidly with each season.
"He could be state ranked at this juncture of his career," Swanson said. "He's definitely our No. 1."
Senior Lawrence Scola and junior Quinten Ulrich join Donahue as captains. Scola is only in his second season competing in the sport but he caught on quickly last year and will be wrestling at 195 pounds. Ulrich will be the team's 160 pound wrestler and it is his fourth season of varsity wrestling.
"Lawrence is an athlete and he stepped right in and competed last season," Swanson said. "Ulrich is really developing into his body and has looked really good in the preseason."
Junior Jeff Allen also returns to the Gloucester lineup and he is another junior who has been with the varsity program since his eighth grade year. Sophomore Daniel Beaten has looked strong in the 120 pound weight class in the preseason as he is back for his third varsity season.
Olivia Amaral returns to the team after reaching the second round of the inaugural Girls State Tournament last winter while sophomore Ethan Cooney is a first year wrestler that has performed well in the early stages of the prsesaon.
"We have a good core of wrestlers at the top of the lineup," Swanson said. "They will help with the younger guys too. The future is looking bright with these young kids coming up, some of them with youth wrestling experience."
Last winter, the Fishermen finished tied for third in the Northeastern Conference with the Marblehead/Swampscott co-op program. This year, the team is looking to take a step up from its standing in the conference and its 13-17 record from a season ago.
According to Swanson, Beverly looks to be the NEC favorite as they have tons of state level talent returning to the fold. Danvers finished second in the conference last year and Gloucester is looking to compete with the Falcons to reach the upper echelon of the league.
"Beverly is looking like the team to beat and we get to see them early so we will have a good idea where we're at," Swanson said. "We would love to contend with Danvers and finish in the top two in the conference and have a winning record. It should be a fun NEC season, lots of strong wrestlers."
The Fishermen open up the regular season on Saturday at Excel Academy in Boston for a quad (10 a.m.), where they will take on three opponents.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.