Gloucester's U-11 Jr. Fishermen win New Balance Select League

Gloucester's U-11 Jr. Fishermen baseball team finished off a great season in the New Balance Select League, finishing up as Division 2 champions of their age group.
A traveling team league with teams throughout the state, the New Balance Select League held its playoffs recently, where the team out of Gloucester, winning seven games in a three day span to capture the championship with a win.
The Jr. Fishermen clinched the championship with a 6-4 win over Vikings Baseball. The team did most of its damage with a pair of home runs, a two-run shot from Pip Emerson in the first inning followed by a three-run homer from Luke Salah in the second to pace the Jr. Fishermen to an early lead, that they would hold the rest of the way.
The team won four games in two days in the quarterfinal round, including a comeback from down eight runs in one win. The Jr. Fishermen then won two semifinal games in one day before earning a spot in the finals.
U-11 Jr. Fishermen roster: Luca Aberle, Milo Aberle, Bryce Albano, Chase Albano, Nicolias Catanzaro, Brady Ciaramitaro, Pip Emerson, Giuseppe Ferrara, Connor Lambert, Connor Mahoney, Luke Salah, Finn Schraft, Manager Brian Salah, coaches Josiah Aberle, Pete Albano, Vito Ciaramitaro, Steve Lambert.