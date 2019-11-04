The MIAA state tournaments opened up for Cape Ann teams last week with a pair of field hockey teams and Manchester Essex football starting their journey towards a state championship.
It was an interesting opening weekend of postseason action, to say the least, as there was plenty of drama, upsets, heartbreak and more action to come.
Taking down a rival
The Gloucester field hockey team is playing its best at the right time, and Sunday's 2-0 win over rival Danvers on the road in the Division 2 North Quarterfinals is proof of that.
The Fishermen (13-3-2) avenged a pair of regular season losses at the hands of the Falcons and turned in one of their best, if not the best total team effort of the season.
The Falcons, who ended Gloucester's reign as two-time Northeastern Conference champs, are a highly talented and deep squad, but Gloucester was not intimidated and took the game to the NEC champs. When Danvers found a rhythm, as good teams always do, Gloucester was right there to make clutch stop after clutch stop on the defensive side of the field.
An offensive flurry late in the first half showed just how potent the Fishermen were in their own circle. Danvers earned five straight corner chances, which can drain a defense, but Gloucester not only handled all five, it handled all of them without allowing a shot on goal.
Despite a territorial edge to Danvers in the first half and a 9-5 advantage in corner chances, it was Gloucester that had a 5-4 edge in shots on goal. The Fishermen were more opportunistic on both sides of the field.
That opportunistic nature also came through on offense as Gloucester's best playmakers came together for two beautiful goals. A perfect pass into the circle from Kelsey Lowthers found the stick of Mia Salah, who almost always finishes when she gets room to shoot from that close. In the second half, Cate Delaney and Maddie Machado took the wind out of the Falcons' sails with a highlight reel goal where Delaney fired a pass into the circle from the right wing where Machado delivered a one-time blast into the net.
With Gloucester playing the way its playing, winning its last 10 games, it will take a total team effort and some to knock them out.
Gloucester now goes from underdog to the higher seed in the semifinals as it takes on No. 10 Pentucket on Wednesday at Burlington High School (5 p.m.). Both the Fishermen and Sachems have not allowed a goal in two postseason games, that will change for at least one of them on Wednesday evening.
Gloucester is no stranger to state tournament success in recent years as it has qualified for the Division 2 North Quarterfinals in each of the last six seasons and now makes its third appearance in the sectional semifinals in the last four seasons.
The Fishermen are the only Northeastern Conference field hockey team left playing, and they have been the NEC team to make the deepest postseason run in each of the last six seasons. Gloucester was tied for the deepest run in 2014, 15 and 17 with sectional quarterfinal appearances but made the deepest run on its own in 2016, 18 and now 2019.
If that were not impressive enough, Gloucester is on its third trip to the semifinals since 2016 while no other NEC team has been to a sectional semifinal since 2013, when Beverly qualified in Division 1 North.
Hornets too physical
The Manchester Essex football team proved that it is built perfectly for the rigors of the state tournament with a 30-7 win over Georgetown.
The Royals were a scrappy underdog and gave the Hornets trouble early with their passing offense and a line that could match the Hornet's physically through the first 24 minutes.
But as the game wore on, Manchester Essex proved to be too physical for the hungry Royals to handle. The game was up for grabs through the first 36 minutes with Manchester Essex holding a 13-7 lead. But the running lanes got bigger for the Manchester Essex offense and the opportunities got smaller for the Georgetown offense in the final quarter, which Manchester Essex won 17-0 to pull away for the win.
Junior running back Gavin Glass didn't have a ton of room to work with on his grinding runs up the middle, picking up 62 yards on 19 carries. But those physical carries paid dividends because it opened up the edge for Lars Arntsen and A.J. Pallazola, who combined to run for 170 yards (Arntsen 89, Pallazola 81) in the win.
The big bodies in front such as Henry Doane, Tuker Hoff, Will Rodier and Owen Cox were the unsung heroes as they dominated the later stages of the game. Senior Anthony Rano was also a big factor in chasing down the Georgetown quarterback off the edge, disrupting several plays and making multiple tackles for loss.
But the player of the game for Manchester Essex was Pallazola, who provided a big spark when the team was trailing 7-0 with a 26-yard gain on a fake punt, which led to a touchdown. In the fourth quarter he took a jet sweep and threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to Tristan Nowak and then, on the ensuing Georgetown possession, picked off a pass right at the goal line and took it 100-yards the other way to cap the scoring.
The Hornets will have a big test on Saturday at home against No. 5 Latin Academy. Don't be surprised of the team's physicality propels it into the sectional finals for the first time in this playoff format.
ME field hockey drops a heartbreaker
It is no easy task to reach the state tournament playing in the Cape Ann League and it is even more difficult to get out of the first round of the playoffs and into the sectional quarterfinals. The Manchester Essex field hockey team has just made it look easy over the last decade-plus.
The season came to an end in crushing fashion for the team on Sunday with a 1-0 loss to rival Lynnfield, which notched the game-winning-goal with only 1:34 to play in a game where Manchester Essex controlled the ebb and flow for much of the night.
The quarterfinal loss means that Manchester Essex will not be competing in the Division 2 North Finals for just the fourth time in the last 13 seasons. A remarkable run of success that does not appear to have an end in sight as the team continues to reload talent.
The Hornets will be back in 2020, and they'll be a legitimate contender in Division 2 North once again.
Soccer opening today
On Tuesday, the MIAA soccer tournaments finally open up for Cape Ann teams. The soccer season finished in the area last Tuesday and teams have had a week or more to rest before gearing up for the postseason run.
Four Cape Ann teams have qualified and all look to be dangerous contenders in their respective sectional tournaments.
Three teams will take the pitch on Tuesday, needing to win to keep the season going.
The Gloucester boys are the No. 7 seed in Division 3 North and have a very intriguing matchup with No. 10 Lynnfield at Newell Stadium (6 p.m.). The Fishermen and Pioneers have no common opponents and appear to play contrasting styles.
Lynnfield is known for its defense, allowing 1.1 goals per game on the year, while Gloucester has a powerful offense that has given great defenses trouble. Something's gotta give in this one.
The Rockport boys also take the field on Tuesday evening as the No. 8 seed in Division 4 North with a home match against No. 8 Matignon. The teams also have no common opponents in this matchup as well but also looks to pit a strong offense in Matignon, which scores just under three goals per game, and a strong defense in Rockport, which allows less than a goal per game on the season. This game could come down to which team is more balanced, and Rockport is about as balanced as it gets.
The Manchester Essex boys are opening up soccer tournament action on Tuesday at Hyland Field (3 p.m.) against a dangerous No. 15 seed in Stoneham.
The second-seeded Hornets received a really tough draw for a team that has the best resume in the section. Stoneham's record is not impressive at 6-12, but it plays in the Middlesex League against powerful programs from Division 1, 2 and 3. Manchester Essex will have its hands full on Tuesday, but the Cape Ann League champs have thrived against tough competition this season and Stoneham will not throw anything at them they haven't already seen from a deep Cape Ann League.
Finally, the Manchester Essex girls open up postseason play on Wednesday. No. 3 Manchester Essex takes on No. 6 St. Mary's in a quarterfinal showdown at Hyland Field (3 p.m.). The Hornets and Spartans have been two of the best teams in the section over the last five years as Manchester Essex has been to two finals since 2015 and St. Mary's has won two sectionals in that time span.
Both teams are also battle tested which should make for a great game.
