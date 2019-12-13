The Gloucester girls basketball program has a new head coach this fall as Shaun Goulart has taken over the program after Drew Muniz, who coached the previous three seasons, stepped down during the offseason.
Goulart is a familiar face around Gloucester High School as he is a history teacher there, he also has a decade of coaching experience on the hard wood including a stint as a sub-varsity head coach for both the Gloucester boys and girls and an assistant varsity coach for the Manchester Essex and Georgetown boys.
According to Goulart, he is hoping his relationship with his players in the classroom carries over to the court.
"I coached a lot of these kids a couple years ago at the sub varsity level and have taught most of them in class," Goulart said. "So the familiarity is there and I'm excited to take that relationship to the basketball court. Drew did a great job with the program before me and I'm looking to pick up where he left off."
Goulart's first order as head coach was getting to know Gloucester girls basketball at every level, middle school and high school.
"The big thing we're focusing on as a new staff is having everyone on the same page from the middle school level up to the varsity level," Goulart said. "It's a top down approach. We're trying to develop the younger players and continue to help the experienced players grow their game."
Goulart inherits a team that struggled a season ago, winning just two games in a deep Northeastern Conference. He also has a young team this winter with two returning starters and five players returning with significant varsity experience. The team also graduated its top three scorers from a season ago.
As a result, the team is focusing a lot on the fundamentals, at every level.
"We want to be a fundamentally sound team in every facet of the game," Goulart said. "As a fairly young varsity team this year, that's our first priority. Luckily I have a lot of good athletes on the team and they're buying in."
The Fishermen have two starters back in the lineup this season in the backcourt and in the front court.
Senior captain Natalie Favazza returns and will play some forward and a little guard when needed. She was one of the team's top rebounders a season ago and averaged three points per game.
Junior point guard Ella Marshall also returns to the starting lineup as she is one of the team's best ball handlers with a jump shot to go with it.
Senior captain Kate Bevins will also see time at guard after playing significant minutes off the bench last season. Senior Brittney Anderton also played a lot last season and is the team's leading returning scorer, averaging just over three points per game last winter. Senior Nicolle Fernandes is also back after coming off the bench as a guard last winter.
"Right now the attitude and work ethic have been great," Goulart said. "Each player brings a different skill set to the court which is great. We are hoping to be able to do a lot of different things this season because we will be playing a lot of good teams."
Gloucester's Northeastern Conference schedule got a lot more difficult this season with the Greater Boston League leaving the conference. As a result, Gloucester will be taking on Beverly, Danvers, Marblehead, Peabody and Swampscott in the North Division. Four of those teams reached the state tournament a season ago.
The focus for Goulart and the Fishermen, however, is to take it one game at a time.
"Our focus right now is Marblehead and putting together a game plan for them in the opener," Goulart said. "We're looking to do something different every night depending on the opponent and what they do. That's why the fundamentals are so important."
Gloucester girls basketball at a glance
Last Year's Record: 2-18
Head coach: Shaun Goulart (1st season)
Captains: Kate Bevins, Sr., G; Natalie Favazza, Sr., F/G.
Key Returning Players: Brittney Anderton, Sr., F; Nicolle Fernandes, Sr., G; Ella Marshall, Jr., G.
Strengths: Gloucester has a lot of athleticism that it is looking to take advantage of this season.
Concerns: The Fishermen are young and relatively inexperienced, especially off the bench.
Coach's Outlook: "The ultimate goal is always to make the tournament but it's a one game at a time approach, win that night. The mantra of the program is that every role is important and everyone is there to serve the program. Everyone out there is going to contribute to the best of their ability."
