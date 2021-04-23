Grand Finale

The atmosphere will not be the same on Friday afternoon when the Gloucester and Danvers football teams lock horns at Deering Stadium (5 p.m.).The Fishermen and Falcons have played every Thanksgiving morning since 1964, but the COVID-19 pandemic caused a change of plans in the 2020-21 school year. With the football season postponed from the regular fall season to the abbreviated "Fall 2" season, which wraps up on Friday night after seven weeks of football, the annual Thanksgiving Day rivalry game is now a late April clash.
The stands will not be packed with fans as there are restrictions on the number of spectators that can attend. There will be no holiday buzz in the air and no alumni from both schools back to watch the kids play. The 10:00 a.m. kickoff is being replaced by a 5 p.m. kickoff and the teams are meeting in Week 7 instead of the final game of an 11-game schedule.
A different feel for sure, but still an important game for both squads.
If the "Fall 2" season has taught us anything about high school football it has shown us no matter what the atmosphere, no matter how many fans are in attendance or no matter what's on the line, the focus and intensity on the field is still the same.
Both squads have a lot to play for on Friday night. At 3-3, Gloucester is looking to clinch a winning season, and they could not think of a better way to clinch a winning record than with a win over their arch rival. The Fishermen have lost two straight games to Danvers including a 61-12 shellacking at Newell Stadium last season. That game is still fresh in the team's mind and it has been waiting well over a year for a chance at redemption.
Danvers, on the other hand, is looking to get something going after a slow start to the season. The Falcons enter at 2-4 but picked up a big win over previously unbeaten Winthrop a week ago, 7-6. The Falcons are also looking to win three straight games over Gloucester for the first time since 1971-73. In a series that has been dominated by Gloucester historically, Danvers has the chance to take control of the rivalry for the first time in a long time.
Friday night's game is also a glimpse into the future as both teams have underclassmen all over the lineup. Expect to hear names such as Gloucester running back Caleb DeCoste, a sophomore, or Danvers quarterback Travis Voisine, a freshman, for the next several years in this rivalry.
Lots of underclassmen means both teams should be on the upswing in future years. Gloucester has made big strides after a 1-10 campaign in 2019 although it still has a lot more climbing to do. Danvers, on the other hand, is in a rebuilding season after winning the NEC North in 2019 and does not expect to be down for long.
There will be no celebratory turkey dinner for the victors on Friday night, but the winner will still have that same feeling of ending the season on a positive note and heading into the next with some much needed momentum.