It was far from pretty, but the Gloucester boys basketball team did what it needed to do on Friday night against Saugus.
In a game that saw lots of turnovers on both sides and some cold shooting, the Fishermen did enough to come away with a 53-48 win at the Smith Field House.
"It was ugly, but you're going to be in games like this at some point in the season and we made enough plays to grind it out," said Gloucester head coach Khris Silveria, whose team improves to 7-3 on the season. "We never put them away but we did enough and it's good to be 7-3 at the halfway mark."
The game was highlighted by a career milestone from senior captain Marcus Montagnino. Montagnino needed six points to reach 1,000 and he got seven right away in the first quarter, eclipsing the milestone with a nice drive on the left baseline where it looked like he was going in for an up-and-under layup, but he used his length to lay it into the left side of the hoop with his right hand as he was passing underneath the basket.
Montagnino is the 12th member of the 1,000 point club for Gloucester High School, the sixth boy.
"That's a shot that I am most confident in," said Montagnino, who led Gloucester with 24 points and 19 rebounds on the night. "I went left, took it strong to the basket along the base line and laid it in. I was a little nervous coming in but it was a great feeling when it went in."
For Montagnino, the milestone is an exclamation point on a high school career that saw him earn time as a varsity regular. Scoring 1,000 points is something Gloucester's senior captain has thought of since he was a little kid, as his aunt, Paula Ryan, is also a member of the 1,000 point club
"As a kid I always looked up at my aunt's name on the banner and always dreamed of joining her up there," Montagnino said. "I have just tried to do whatever the team needed me to do since I came in as a freshman and it paid off."
Montagnino paced the Fishermen to a 9-5 lead after a first quarter where both teams struggled from the field. Saugus came back to even things out in a second quarter that saw four ties and three lead chances, ending with the Fishermen going into the half with a 20-19 lead.
Gloucester got the lead up to as much as six in the third, but the Sachems, powered by 22-points off the bench from Joe Lusso, eight in the third quarter, had an answer and a 6-2 run to finish off the third put them back within two heading into the fourth, 35-33.
Saugus tied it early in the frame, 38-38, but a three from Zach Oliver (16 points) gave Gloucester a 41-38 lead with 5:20 to play, a lead it would never relinquish, despite the fact that Saugus cut into it multiple times.
On a night where he reached 1,000 points, Montagnino's biggest play came on the defensive end with a steal on the right sideline and a perfect pass up the floor to Oliver as he was going out of bounds. Oliver laid it in to give Gloucester a 48-40 lead with 2:20 to play.
"Saugus played tough all night," Silveria said. "But we made some big shots in the fourth and knocked down our free throws.
The Fishermen return to action on Sunday morning, with an 11:30 a.m. tip against Winthrop back at the Smith Field House.
Gloucester 53, Saugus 48
at Benjamin A. Smith Field House, Gloucester
Saugus 5 14 14 15| 48
Gloucester 9 11 15 18| 53
S: Joe Lusso 8-3-22, Christian Correia 3-6-13, Myles Mandalaysay 2-4-8, Nick Israelson 1-1-3, Kyle McLaughlin 0-1-1, Mason Nickolas 0-1-1.
G: Marcus Montagnino 4-15-24, Zach Oliver 6-2-16, Ben Renales 4-0-8, Jacob Mortillaro 1-0-3, Jack Patten 0-2-2.
3-Pointers: S, Lusso 3, Correia; G, Oliver 2, Montagnino, Mortillaro.
Halftime: 20-19 Gloucester
Records: S, 3-9; G, 7-3
