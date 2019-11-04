GYF C-team heading to CAYFL championship game

The Gloucester Youth Fishermen Football C-Team had upset on its mind on Sunday when it took on unbeaten top seed North Reading in the Cape Ann Youth Football League Semifinals.
The team, which is comprised of 5th and 6th graders, advanced to the semifinals with a 34-0 shellacking of Danvers in the opening round and the fourth seeded Fishermen went on the road to take on the league's top 5th and 6th grade team in the regular season.
In the end, Gloucester turned in a complete effort to come away with an 18-6 win to earn a spot in this Sunday's CAYFL C-Team Championship Game. The C-Team is looking to take home the first league championship for the Youth Fishermen, which entered the CAYFL in 2015.
The CAYFL consists of 14 cities and towns across the area which compete in the Northeastern Conference and the Cape Ann League at the high school level.
Gloucester will take on Masconomet on Sunday at North Reading High School (10 a.m.) in the C-Team Super Bowl.
In Sunday's win, the Youth Fishermen set the tone right off the bat as North Reading tried an onside kick on the opening kickoff, which Gloucester alertly recovered.
From there, the Fishermen drove down the field and took the lead on a quarterback sneak from Cam Rodolosi.
Gloucester stopped North Reading on downs on its first defensive possession and again marched down the field for another touchdown. Two long runs from Jackson Cody through the middle of the North Reading defense set up another quarterback sneak touchdown for Rodolosi and a 12-0 Gloucester lead.
The Fishermen continued to ride that wave of momentum as they tried an onside kick of their own after the touchdown and recovered it. That led to another touchdown as Joseph Allen and Cody paced the offense down the field before Allen scored on an outside run to extend the lead to 18-0 at the half.
Gloucester also saw some big time production from its offensive line of Max Thomas, Joe Gucciardi, Logan Jones, Jarred Johnson, Tye Piraino and Tyler Chepulis, who consistently moved North Reading defenders out of the way and created big holes for running backs Allen, Cody and Thomas Cribbs.
On the defensive side of the ball, Gloucester was led by Zach Halshley, Cole Mosley-Wynn, Johnson, Cody and Rodolosi.
North Reading settled down in the second half and cut into Gloucester's lead with a touchdown to make it 18-6. But a late interception by Rodolosi sealed the deal and sent the Fishermen to the Super Bowl.
On Sunday, the Youth Fishermen will be looking to bring home the program's first every Super Bowl title at any level.
The Gloucester Youth Fishermen were formed in 2015 due to the decreasing participation numbers in the former Cape Ann Pee Wee Football League, which was Cape Ann's premier youth football league for the previous four decades plus.
