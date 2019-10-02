The 2019 fall high school sports season has reached its midpoint with one month down and one month to go before the area's elite teams compete in their respective state tournaments.
We have several teams in the area with winning records that are closing in on state tournament berths while others are hovering around .500, needing big wins over the second half to qualify.
Here's a look at the teams on Cape Ann that are in the state tournament mix and what they need to do in the second half of the season.
Manchester Essex football (3-0): Jeff Hutton's squad is the only unbeaten and untied team on Cape Ann this fall and they have buried opponents by a combined score of 105-0 through three games. The Hornets are currently ranked No. 2 in the Division 7 North playoff standings and can finish no worse than 3-3 in the regular season. One more win should be enough to get into the postseason, and they should not have too much trouble earning that victory.
Manchester Essex field hockey (7-0-2): Another year, another Cape Ann League title on the horizon for Manchester Essex field hockey. Head coach Kara Crovo's squad has not lost a CAL contest since 2014 and is unbeaten in 79 straight games in the league, sporting a record of 67-0-12 since a 1-0 loss to Masconomet on October 3, 2014. The Hornets are already only one win away from clinching a tournament berth and have a massive lead in the CAL Baker Division, leading by seven points with seven league games to play. The big test of the season comes on Tuesday, October 8 at Masconomet, the unbeaten CAL Kinney leaders that are one of very few teams that have a real chance to end the Hornet's streak.
Manchester Essex girls soccer (6-1-3): Once again the Hornets find themselves in a tight race with arch rival Amesbury for first place in the Cape Ann League Baker Division. Manchester Essex, the 2018 league champs, trail Amesbury, the 2017 league champs, by two points in the Baker race. The Hornet's only league loss was at the hands of the Indians. Luke Cosgrove's squad is only two points away from a third straight trip to the Division 4 North State Tournament, where they will be one of the favorites in the section. The big regular season game is on Tuesday, October 8 when Amesbury visits Hyland Field, winner is in the driver's seat for the league crown. The good news, and possibly bad news, for both teams is that the league race will settle nothing as the two teams figure to be two of the top teams in Division 4 North as well. In 2018, Manchester Essex won the CAL but Amesbury won the section.
Gloucester boys soccer (5-1-2): Head coach Armando Marnoto's squad may be the most exciting team to watch on Cape Ann, regardless of sport, as the Fishermen can light up the scoreboard with regularity and their games usually feature several momentum swings. The Fishermen have actually clinched a postseason berth already thanks to their 2-1 record against teams in Division 3 or lower with one more meeting against Swampscott remaining on the schedule. Gloucester, however, also looks like a team capable of qualifying the old fashioned way as it needs six points in its final 10 games to clinch at least a .500 record. The Northeastern Conference North race is also a very tight one as Gloucester is 5-1-1 in the conference, just behind 6-1-2 Beverly. The Fishermen have one more trip through the NEC North Division to end the season and that will be very interesting as all of those games were highly competitive the first time around including a tie against the aforementioned Panthers.
Manchester Essex boys soccer (5-1-4): The three time defending CAL Baker champs are back at the top of the league standings at 5-0-4, two points ahead of Rockport with seven games to play. That league schedule the rest of the way is not easy as it features one more trip through the CAL Baker and two Kinney powers in Masconomet and North Reading. Head coach Rob Bilsbury and company need four points over eight games to get back into the postseason. The CAL Baker race looks like it's going to come down to the final week of the regular season.
Manchester Essex golf (6-2): Head coach Hollis French's team is off to a big first half as the Hornets lead the CAL Baker Division and are closing in on their first league title since 2013. With four matches to go, Manchester Essex needs two wins to clinch at least a share of the league. The team has already clinched a state tournament berth, its first appearance in the Sectional Tournament since 2014. The biggest match of the regular season is this afternoon as two-time defending CAL Baker champ Hamilton-Wenham visits Essex County Club (3:30 p.m.).
Rockport boys soccer (6-2-2): The Vikings are in the thick of the CAL Baker championship race as Dave Curley's team is just two points behind Manchester Essex for first place. Rockport is also closing in on a postseason berth needing four points in its final eight games to qualify in Division 4 North. The Vikings are chasing Manchester Essex, who they already played twice, so they will need some help from other team's to get to the top of the standings. The team has a difficult stretch run schedule with North Reading, Pentucket, Newburyport and Georgetown still on the league slate. Georgetown handed the Vikings their only loss against the Baker Division last month. Today's game against Pentucket at Ryan Curley Field (3:45 p.m.) is a golden opportunity for the team to make another big statement.
Gloucester field hockey (3-2-1): Lauren Riley Gove and company are in the midst of a 10-day layoff and have only played one third of the season schedule thanks to a couple postponements. The Fishermen last took the field last Tuesday, a 5-0 win over Peabody, their third in a row. Gloucester has turned it on after an 0-2 start and looks to be right back in the mix of contenders in the NEC along with Danvers, Marblehead, Beverly and Swampscott. Gloucester went 1-2-1 against that quartet the first time around, opening the season with losses to Marblehead and Danvers. The team gets a second crack at those two rival teams on Friday at Danvers (6 p.m.) and next Thursday at home against Marblehead. Both of those losses came without junior captain Mia Salah and the team is 3-0-1 since her return from injury.
Rockport golf (5-4): Steve Clayton's team is still alive in the CAL Baker race and in line for a second straight appearance in the Sectional Tournament. The Vikings need to win two of their final five matches to qualify and need to finish two games better than Manchester Essex over that stretch to win a share of the league. The Vikings and Hornets square off in the Old Cape Ann Classic, along with Ipswich, next Wednesday at Ipswich Country Club where a postseason berth or even a league title could be on the line.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.