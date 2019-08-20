An outstanding decade of high school sports is one fall season away from wrapping up, and with that final season on the horizon, now is a perfect time to take a look back at some of the best teams that made their communities proud on the athletic fields.
Over the next two weeks, the Gloucester Daily Times will be featuring a 10-part series honoring the Top 10 of the 2010's. Starting today with No. 10, we will be counting down the top 10 sports teams from Gloucester, Rockport and Manchester Essex high schools until the top teams are named on Friday, August 30.
What makes a team special? Is it incredible talent on the field? A signature victory in a big moment? A conference, league or state championship? Well the 30 teams mentioned all possess at least one or even all of those attributes.
The easy part, of course, was finding great teams from each of the three schools. Given the success of the athletic programs as a whole from the winter of 2010 to the spring of 2019, cutting the list down to 10 teams was the hard part.
When finalizing the top 10, all factors were taken into account including the difficulty of the conference/league and tournament schedules, regular season and postseason success.
While there were some obvious selections, there were also a lot of tough choices and tough cuts to be made as lots of teams put together very similar resumes. But as you will see over the next two weeks, all of the teams recognized were the cream of the crop at their respective schools and deserve to be mentioned among the best of the best.
At the end of the countdown, make sure to let us know if there were any teams that you feel were snubbed and deserve a mention. Email Sports Editor Nick Curcuru at ncurcuru@gloucestertimes.com or call 978-675-2712 or let us know on Twitter @GDTSports.
