Freshman Emerson Marshall opened up his high school career in style for Gloucester hockey last week with three goals in his first varsity game. In his second varsity game on Saturday night against Swampscott, Marshall took it one step further.
The freshman forward potted four goals including Gloucester's first three of the game to spark a 6-0 win at Talbot Rink. That gives him seven goals in just two varsity games, helping Gloucester move to 2-0 on the season.
"He's off to a great start," Gloucester head coach Derek Geary said. "We knew he was a talented kid and he's been working hard. He's already shown that he can finish."
Marshall put Gloucester on the board with a short handed tally at 9:47 of the first period when he stole the puck from a Swampscott defender just outside the blue line and finishing the breakaway bid with a backhand shot to give his team a 1-0 lead.
He struck again with two more goals in a less than four-minute span in the second period on two similar plays right off the face-off. He gave Gloucester a 2-0 lead when he won a face-off on the left dot, skated behind the net to the right circle and scored on a wrist shot. He completed the hat trick 3:49 later after another face-off win on the left dot, this time he went straight to the net and scored five-hole for a 3-0 Gloucester lead, where it stood after two.
The freshmen would cap off the scoring with 5:25 to go in the third, putting home a perfect centering pass from fellow freshman Colby Jewell to make it 6-0 Fishermen.
Freshman Nick Tarantino got the start in goal and earned the shutout with 10 saves on the night. His biggest stops came in the opening frame with two saves from close range with Gloucester shorthanded and the game scoreless.
Swampscott goalie Ian Roddie also played well with 27 saves including some big ones in the first half of the game to keep the Big Blue within striking distance before Gloucester's depth took over late.
Saturday's tilt was Swampscott's first game of the season. The young Big Blue were playing after just three preseason practices and showed a bit of rust at times.
"We need to work on our conditioning a bit and that will come with more practice time," Swampscott head coach Gino Faia said. "I liked the way we hung in there and didn't quit. Gloucester is a talented team and I thought we defended well in the first half of the game. And Ian played well in goal, he kept us in it with some big saves."
Gloucester also got a goal from senior captain Zach Abbott, who put in another great centering pass from Jewell in the slot to give Gloucester a 4-0 lead just 99 seconds into the third period. Sophomore Drew White added a goal in the middle of the third frame, winning a battle in front of the Big Blue net to make it 5-0. Freshman Brett Cunningham picked up an assist on the score.
The Fishermen also played well defensively with Ryan Frates, Robbie Schuster, Jack Ashley and Tim Marrone leading the way. Chris Henriques played well on the blue line for Swampscott.
The Fishermen controlled the ebb and flow for much of the night and played four lines, which eventually wore Swampscott down.
Geary was quick to credit his team's three period effort.
"I thought we competed the way we needed to for the full 45 minutes," Geary said. "We're a fast team and we have some depth up front. We want to use that to our advantage. As long as we stay disciplined and continue to find our team chemistry, that's what's going to wear teams down."
Gloucester returns to action on Wednesday night when Winthrop visits Talbot Rink (6 p.m.).
Gloucester 6, Swampscott 0
at Dorothy Talbot Rink, Gloucester
Swampscott 0 0 0| 0
Gloucester 1 2 3| 6
1st Period: G, Emerson Marshall (un.) shg, 9:47.
2nd Period: G, Marshall (un.) 5:27; G, Marshall (un.) 9:16.
3rd Period: G, Zach Abbott (Colby Jewell) 1:39; G, Drew White (Brett Cunningham) 7:14; G, Marshall (Jewell) 9:35.
Saves: S, Ian Roddie 30; G, Nick Tarantino 10.
Records: S, 0-1; G, 2-0.
