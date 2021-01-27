Marblehead continues to be a serious thorn in the side of the Gloucester boys hockey team.
In Wednesday's game at Talbot Rink, a game where the Fishermen wore their road uniforms on their home ice as COVID-19 has left Marblehead without a home rink this season, the Fishermen kept up and at times carried play. The Headers, however, took advantage of their chances and turned Gloucester's mistakes into goals en route to a 6-4 win.
The loss saw Gloucester fall to 4-1 while Marblehead moves to 3-1 with its sixth straight win over Gloucester dating back to the 2017-18 season.
"Tonight was a lesson in playing 45 minutes of hockey," Gloucester head coach Derek Geary said. "I thought that we basically played with them throughout the game but we made three or four costly errors that ended up in our net. When you play a good team, you can't take even a ten second break on your shift or the puck will end up in the back of your net."
Marblehead took advantage of one of those costly errors in the first minute of the contest as Connor Jalbert intercepted a clear attempt inside the Gloucester blue-line and scored on a wrist shot from the slot to make it 1-0 just 52 seconds in.
The Fishermen responded and evened out the play for the remainder of the opening frame, eventually scoring the tying goal in the final five minutes. Jack Costanzo's initial shot was blocked by a Headers' defenseman, but went right back onto his stick and he roofed a wrist shot from the slot to tie the game at 1-1, where it stood after one period of play.
"I thought that first period was a good test of character for us," Geary said. "We took it to them at times in the end of that period."
Marblehead would take control for good right away in the second frame with goals in the first 65 seconds of the frame, which came eight seconds apart.
Carter Laramie put home a rebound to give the Headers a 2-1 lead just 57 seconds into the frame and Eli Feingold scored his first of three goals on the night, a wrist shot from a tough angle below the left circle to extend the lead to 3-1.
Eight minutes later, Will Shull added another insurance goal, putting home a pass from Laramie to make it 4-1. Gloucester had an answer with Emerson Marshall backhanding in his 10th of the season on a feed from Colby Jewell to cut the lead to 4-2.
Momentum looked like it was swinging in Gloucester's favor when the Headers were hit with a five-minute major late in the second frame. But a short handed goal from Feingold with 36 seconds left in the frame instead sent Marblehead into the second intermission with a 5-2 lead.
"That was a case of their guy just outworking us," Geary said. "They have a lot of work horses on that team, credit to them. They beat us fair and square tonight."
Costanzo cut the lead to 5-3 in the first five minutes of the third fame, but the Headers again had an answer as Feingold completed the hat trick with 5:03 to go to extend the lead to three again. Marshall added his second of the game in the final minute.
Gloucester has another big test coming up as NEC newcomer Masconomet visits Talbot Rink on Saturday (6 p.m.).
Marblehead 6, Gloucester 4
at Dorothy Talbot Rink, Gloucester
Gloucester 1 1 2| 4
Marblehead 1 4 1| 6
1st Period: M, Connor Jalbert (un.) :52; G, Jack Costanzo (un.) 10:04.
2nd Period: M, Carter Laramie (Christopher Locke, Will Shull) :57; M, Eli Feingold (Ian Cody) 1:05; M, Shull (Laramie, Locke) 8:55; G, Emerson Marshall (Colby Jewell, Jack Delaney) 13:27; M, Feingold (un.) shg, 14:24.
3rd Period: G, Costanzo (Marshall, Delaney) 4:37; M, Feingold (J.T. Monahan, Aidan Jalbert) ppg, 9:57; G, Marshall (Costanzo) 14:28.
Saves: G, Nick Tarantino 18; M, Nick Peters 27.
Records: G, 4-1; M, 3-1.
