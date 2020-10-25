It was a lot scarier than it needed to be, but the Gloucester boys soccer team still pulled off an impressive road win on Friday night, 3-2 at Danvers.
Gloucester broke out to a 3-0 lead in the very first quarter, only to see Danvers chip away at that lead as the game went on, ultimately falling one goal short of the equalizer.
"We're learning to win ugly," said Gloucester head coach Armando Marnoto, whose team improves to 3-1 with the victory.
Junior captain Andrew Coelho continued his hot start to the season with two more goals on Friday, his second straight multi goal game. Sophomore striker Geremy Palacios added a goal on a pass from Aidan Almeida.
"Andrew continues to score for us and Geremy is quietly putting together a fantastic season," Marnoto said.
Max Sperry played well in goal and preserved a point with what Marnoto called "a highlight reel save" in the final three minutes. Jack Patten led the Fishermen defense.
Gloucester was originally scheduled to travel to Saugus on Tuesday but that game has been postponed (date and time TBA). The team will now travel to Marblehead on Friday (3:15 p.m.).