The Gloucester field hockey team faced a big test on Monday morning as Central Catholic paid a visit to Newell Stadium for a Columbus Day matinee.
The Fishermen took on a solid Division 1 program, and passed the test with flying colors in a wild, 6-4 win.
"It was a great effort," Gloucester head coach Lauren Riley Gove said. "We got a big lead early and they came back but we played fantastic on both ends of the field to hold on."
Gloucester, which moves to 4-3-2 on the season with the win, took control early on taking a 4-1 lead into halftime, a lead that was extended to 5-1 early in the second half.
Central Catholic, however, mounted a furious comeback in scoring the next three goals to cut the Gloucester lead to 5-4 before the home team added a late insurance goal to pick the up 6-4 win.
Junior captain Mia Salah led the way for Gloucester with three goals. Ella Marshall scored twice and Maddie Machado also found the back of the net.
Senior captain Cate Delaney had a big game in the midfield while Mia Wheeler was strong in net against a talented offensive team.
Monday's win was a big one as it is the first of four games this week for the Fishermen, two of them against Northeastern Conference competition.
The team returns to action on Wednesday at Swampscott (4 p.m.) for the start of a stretch that has it playing three games in three days. The Fishermen travel to Everett on Thursday and then host Saugus on Friday, both at 4 p.m.
At 4-3-2, Gloucester has seven games remaining in the regular season and needs to pick up six points to reach the state tournament. The Fishermen have already passed the most challenging stretch of games on their schedule and are looking to move further above .500 in the coming weeks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.