Coming off of its first loss of the season last week at Masconomet, Gloucester boys soccer coach Armando Marnoto preached a full 80-minute effort entering Tuesday night's home opener against defending Northeastern Conference North champion Beverly.
In the end, not only did Gloucester turn in the full 80-minute effort its coach was looking for, it turned in its most complete effort of the young season in a 4-0 win at Newell Stadium.
"We really needed to keep our concentration for two halves tonight and we did that," said Marnoto, whose team improves to 2-1. "Beverly is always in the mix in the NEC and we were focused for the full 80-minutes and it showed."
The teams were feeling each other out through the first 20-plus minutes but Gloucester got on the board just one minute into the second quarter on a laser of a shot from junior Captain Andrew Coelho, who put it just under the bar from just outside the box off a touch pass from freshman Benjamin Watts to make it 1-0.
In the ensuing minutes, the Panthers were hit with two tough breaks that turned the tide of the game. First, starting junior midfielder Teo Berbic left the contest with a groin injury, and not five minutes later Beverly's other starting center midfielder, junior Nicholas Braganca, went down with a knee injury. Neither returned to the game.
"It's tough losing two important starters in the midfield," Beverly head coach Edgar de Leon said. "Especially against a skilled team like Gloucester. But that's part of the game. Our young guys got some valuable experience for a lot of the game against good competition and did everything they could."
Gloucester's quickness and precision passing started to take over in the second half.
Senior captain Robert Mugabe took advantage of a misplayed ball by the Beverly defense and broke in all alone on the right wing, with a teammate flanking him. Mugabe elected to take the shot himself and he buried it for a 2-0 Fishermen lead.
Freshman Gino Tripoli added another insurance goal in the first minute of the third quarter, putting home a pass from Geremy Palacios at the top of the box to extend the lead to 3-0. Coelho would add his second of the game with 10 minutes to play, putting it off the keeper and in on a shot from the left wing. Junior Charles King sprung him free with a nice pass from the middle.
"We wanted to be a give-and-go team tonight, limit the dribbling and hit on our passes," Marnoto said. "Andrew has been playing in the center but we put him on the wing tonight to get him into more one-on-one situations. He's so skilled with the ball."
Gloucester also turned in a strong effort on the defensive end of the field, led by junior captain Jack Patten and junior Aidan Almeida. For Beverly, junior striker Jordan Humdy played well as did junior midfielder Henry Mercier and senior back Justin Butters.
Both teams are back in action on the Northeastern Conference's designated soccer day; Friday. Gloucester travels to Danvers (6:30 p.m.), Beverly hosts Peabody (4 p.m.).