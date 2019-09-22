It was homecoming weekend for Rockport High School and it was highlighted by a triple-header of Rockport vs. Ipswich sporting events on Saturday afternoon.
The Vikings and Tigers squared off in field hockey, girls soccer and boys soccer, and in the end the teams split the three games. Rockport picked up a 3-0 win in the boys soccer match, Ipswich earned a 4-2 win in girls soccer and the teams played to a 1-1 draw in field hockey.
With the win on Saturday, the Rockport boys improve to 6-1-1 on the season and move into a tie for first place in the Cape Ann League Baker Division with Manchester Essex. The Hornets are 5-1-1 in the CAL while the Hornets are 4-0-3, both have 11 points.
Andrew Guelli led the charge for the Vikings as he scored his first of two goals early in the first half to open the scoring on a pass from Sam Lemond.
That 1-0 lead held for most of the first half, despite several near missed from the Vikings, until Adam Ramsden scored to make it 2-0 at the half.
Guelli capped the scoring with a goal just 15 seconds into the second half on a set piece off the kickoff. Charlie Prentiss launched the kickoff to Frew Rowen on the wing, who hit Guelli in front for the goal. From there the Vikings shut down the Ipswich attack for the remainder of the game. Camden Wheeler earned his fourth shutout of the season in goal.
The team is back in action on Tuesday at Masconomet (3:45 p.m.).
The field hockey teams opened up the day's varsity events and Rockport (2-3-2) turned in one of its better performances of the season against one of the top teams in the CAL Baker.
Lucy Twombly opened up the scoring 2:26 into the game, putting home a pass from Jane Reilly. Ipswich tied it in the second half.
Samantha Budrow had a great game in goal with 11 saves, coming up big under a lot of pressure from the Ipswich offense.
The team returns to the field on Monday at home against Everett (4 p.m.).
In girls soccer action, the Vikings were competitive all night but fall to 1-7 on the year with the loss. They host Masconomet on Tuesday (3:45 p.m.).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.