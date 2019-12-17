Hornets boys looking to repeat in CAL

The Manchester Essex boys basketball team took home the Cape Ann League Baker Division championship last season with a consistent and balanced roster.
This winter, the Hornets do have a bunch of positions to fill from graduated players, but they still believe they have the talent to reach the top of the CAL Baker standings for a second season in a row.
"Winning the CAL is always our first goal, and to do that we have to play well against the Baker Division teams," Manchester Essex head coach Tim St. Laurent said. "We have a lot of good teams to get through."
The Hornets opened up the regular season this past Friday night with a 54-51 win over rival Georgetown, a solid start to the season and a CAL Baker win.
Amesbury and Hamilton-Wenham also look to be contenders this season and the two teams played last week with Amesbury winning.
On the floor, the Hornets will be led by a three-guard starting lineup featuring two of their senior captains. Kellen Furse was a first team all CAL selection a year ago and the team's leading returning scorer, averaging over 13 points per game as a junior. Lars Arntsen also returns to the Manchester Essex back court and he's an elite defender who can overwhelm opposing guards with his strength and quickness.
The two captains are joined by sophomore A.J. Pallazola, giving the team three speedy players that can all handle the ball.
"Our guard play is strong and we want to get out in transition," St. Laurent said. "Our speed is one of our biggest strengths, but we have some shooters too."
All three guards can be reliable shooters, as can swing players Mason Paccone, a senior, and Jack Shaw, a 6-foot-4 junior who will also be an important interior defender for the team.
Will Larsen, another 6-foot-4 big man, will play key minutes off the bench for the Hornets, as will swing man Alex Furse.
Junior forward/center Frank Wood will also be in the mix this season but he is out with an injury early in the season. The team is hoping he will be back in January.
"We all wish we had Frank right now but we're learning to play without him," St. Laurent. "We're looking to establish some post presence and rebound and on Friday night we did what we needed to in the rebounding department, a lot of guys chipped in there."
Manchester Essex boys basketball at a glance
Last year's record: 14-7 (CAL Baker champs, lost to Georgetown in Division 4 North First Round)
Head coach: Tim St. Laurent (4th season)
Captains: Lars Arntsen, Sr., G; Kellen Furse, Sr., G.
Key returning players: Mason Paccone, Sr., G/F; Jack Shaw, Jr. G/F; Frank Wood, Jr., F; A.J. Pallazola, Soph., G.
Strengths: The Hornets are fast and great in transition. They will be carried by their guard play.
Concerns: The team is looking to establish a post presence with Wood injured for the early part of the season.
Coach's Outlook: "We started off with a good win over Georgetown and that's big without Frank in the lineup. Our goal is to win another CAL championship. That's always tough to do, there are a lot of good teams in the league but we think we will be one of the top teams in the Baker Division."
Season Opener: 54-51 win over Georgetown last Friday.
