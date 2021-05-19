It all came down to one match in Wednesday's Cape Ann League Baker Division boys tennis clash between host Manchester Essex and Rockport.
The Hornets and Vikings were all tied up with two wins a piece and only second doubles left on the court. In a very competitive match, it was Manchester Essex's Owen Bappe and Remsen Demeo that pulled away for the win in straight sets (7-5, 6-2) to clinch the 3-2 win at the Manchester Memorial Tennis Courts.
With the win the Hornets move to 3-2. Rockport falls to 1-4.
"It was a good win in a good tennis match," Manchester Essex head coach Rob Bilsbury said. "That second doubles match was hard fought, high quality doubles. Owen and Remsen really came through in the clutch for us."
The Hornets picked up the win at No. 1 singles at Pieter Breuker cruised to a 6-0, 6-0 win.
Rockport, however, played itself back in the match with wins at No. 2 and No. 3 singles. Alex Norris took second singles (6-3, 6-3) and Cash Thornnton was victorious at the No. 3 spot (6-2, 6-3).
Jack Roberts and Emerson Kahle tied it up for Manchester Essex with the win at No. 1 doubles (7-5, 6-3) with Bappe and Remsen finishing off the sweep at the doubles spots and the team win.
Manchester Essex is back in action next Wednesday with another meeting against Rockport, this time at Rockport High School (3:45 p.m.). In the meantime, Rockport will travel to Ipswich on Friday (3:30 p.m.).