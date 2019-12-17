Hornets girls looking to play fast this season

With personnel always changing from year to year, high school basketball coaches needed to mold their style to the strengths of their roster, which can be vastly different from one year to the next.
That is the position Manchester Essex girls basketball coach Lauren Dubois finds herself in this winter. Last season, the team was built for a slower, half court style of play. This winter, however, the Hornets have tons of speed and quickness, which has led to a change in style of play.
"Right now we're playing nice transition basketball which is different than what we did last year," said Dubois, who is in her 15th season as head coach. "We're a little faster with this lineup and the goal is to play high pressure defense, rebound well and push the ball up the court."
That high pressure defense was on full display in the team's season opening win over Georgetown this past Friday night. The Hornets forced tons of turnovers en route to a 32-2 halftime lead and an eventual 56-26 drubbing. Dubois was able to empty the bench in the win as 11 different players scored.
In the CAL Baker, the Hornets will be looking to catch defending champ Amesbury, which is once again one of the favorites in the league. Hamilton-Wenham also has its entire starting lineup back this spring while Manchester Essex also figures to be in the mix.
"We will see how the league takes shape as the season goes on, but the CAL Baker is really important for us," Dubois said. "We have a lot of tough games against CAL Large teams to we have to take care of those games in the small."
On the floor, the Hornets are led by senior captains Emily Jacobsen and Bridget Twombly, who both have at least two previous seasons of varsity experience.
Jacobsen is an elite shooter and has some height, which makes her a versatile defender. Twombly, on the other hand, is a strong rebounder inside who can also run the floor better than most forwards.
Senior Sophia Pomeroy will be a key defensive presence inside while juniors Lily Athanas and Gianna Huet power the back court. Both the junior guards are highly talented as Athanas is one of the faster players in the CAL and Huet has a great shot to go along with her speed.
"Our guards can get up the floor quickly and our forwards can get them the ball quickly," Dubois said. "Our defense was great in the opener, we are just looking to clean up on the defensive boards a little better but I think we will get there."
Manchester Essex girls basketball at a glance
Last year's record: 11-10 (Lost to Bedford in Division 3 North First Round)
Head coach: Lauren Dubois (15th season)
Captains: Emily Jacobsen, Sr., G/F; Bridget Twombly, Sr., F.
Key returning players: Madeline Donnellan-Velade, Sr., G/F; Sophia Pomeroy, Sr., F.; Lily Athanas, Jr., G; Gianna Huet, Jr., G.
Strengths: The Hornets are a fast team which makes them strong in transition, they also play aggressive defense and force lots of turnovers.
Concerns: The team is looking to improve its rebounding.
Coach's outlook: "Our goal is to get into the tournament and we need to win those CAL (Baker) games if we want to go the distance. We want to get up and down the court his season and make teams run with us."
Season opener: 56-26 win over Georgetown last Friday.
