Through three games and 12 quarters of football this season, opposing offenses are still trying to find a way to solve the Manchester Essex defense.
With a 28-0 shellacking of Boston English on Friday afternoon at Hyland Field, the Hornet’s move to 3-0 on the season with their third straight shutout win. In three games, Manchester Essex has outscored opponents by a score of 105-0.
Whether Boston English was running or passing, it had no answer as the Manchester Essex defense held the visitors to only 48 yards of total offense, seven through the air and 41 on the ground.
“We really played well tonight on both sides of the ball,” Hornets head coach Jeff Hutton said. “We talked about team defense and being committed to having everybody get to the ball and we saw that today with our guys.”
Offensively, the Hornets were just as dominant in their home opener with 402 yards of total offense. Quarterback Will Levenudsky completed 15 of 18 drop backs for 188 yards and a pair of scores. On the ground, Gavin Glass, Lars Arntsen and A.J. Pallazola shared the load and combined to run for 214 yards with Glass’ 75 leading the way.
The Manchester Essex offensive line was also dominant as Henry Doane, Will Rodier, Tucker Hoff, Todd Rogers and Owen Cox controlled the line of scrimmage from start to finish.
Levendusky put the Hornets on the board in the first quarter with a 22-yard strike to fellow captain Tristan Nowak to make it 7-0, where it stood after one quarter of play.
The Hornets put the game away with two more scores in the second. Levendusky hit Frank Wood for a 16-yard strike to make it 14-0 and A. J. Pallazola scored on a 10 yard run to give his team a 21-0 lead at halftime.
Boston English adjusted and played better in the second half, but Manchester Essex extended the lead in the fourth quarter on a 5-yard run from Arntsen.
“Lars Arntsen is a new guy that hasn’t played football since youth,” Hutton said. “But he looks like he’s been playing all along. And Levendusky has really matured at quarterback. He does a great job running our offense.”
The Hornets have a bye next weekend but will be back at Hyland Field on Friday, October 11 against Roxbury Prep.
