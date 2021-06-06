The Rockport baseball team is in the middle of a hitting slump. Heading into Sunday’s game against North Reading, which was postponed on Saturday night due to rain, the Vikings had scored only four runs in their four-game losing streak.
Those offensive struggles continued on Sunday as the team had just four hits and left nine runners on base in a 4-0 loss at Evans Field.
“It’s been a while since we’ve scored enough runs unfortunately,” said Rockport coach John Parisi, whose team moves to 5-7 with its fifth straight loss. “We’re a pretty good hitting team. We just have to find ways to get those runs in when we have the chances and we haven’t been doing that.”
The Vikings certainly had their chances on Sunday as they left a runner on third base in four of the first five innings and seven runners in scoring position.
“We seemed to have runners on all game we just tightened up with men on,” Parisi said. “We’re trying to do too much right now and pressing in those big spots.”
North Reading took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first when Frank Cassarino’s grounder to second base scored Joe Giacalone, who was moving on the pitch on a hit-and-run, scored from second. The Hornets almost got another in the frame but a perfect relay throw from first baseman Camden Wheeler cut down a runner at the plate after a double in the right center field gap.
Rockport threatened in the bottom of the frame, putting runners on second and third with two down, but North Reading pitcher Nick Doucette, who went the distance for the complete game shutout, induced a grounder to end the inning.
The Viking’s best chance came in the third when they loaded the bases with one down in the inning. But North Reading threw a runner out at the plate on a grounder to third base. The inning ended when Kaidin Rapp smoked a line drive to first, but it was right at the first baseman for the final out of the frame.
“That was a good at bat and a good swing from Kaidin,” Parisi said. “But that’s baseball. When you’re slumping as a team like that those breaks don’t fall your way.”
Rockport again put a runner on third in the fifth, but could not move him over.
Frew Rowen led the Rockport offense as he was on base three times with a hit and two walks to go along with four stolen bases. He was left at third base three times in the game. Kyle Beal, Noah Cook and Camden Wheeler also had a hit.
Beal got the tough luck loss as he tossed five innings, allowing three runs on six hits. He retired 11 out of 12 batters at one point in the game.
“We played well every place else,” Parisi said. “Beal was very good like he always is, we made the plays behind him. We just couldn’t get those runs in.”
North Reading added some insurance runs in the fifth with three straight hits and a walk with two outs. The big blow was a two-run single from Mike Vittozzi to extend the lead to 3-0. Matt Ryan added a RBI single in the seventh for the Hornets.
Rockport returns to action on Tuesday at Hamilton-Wenham (3:45 p.m.), the first place team in the Cape Ann League Baker Division.
Rainout leads to fun between two teams
Sunday’s game was originally scheduled for Saturday, and North Reading got three batters up in the top of the first inning before downpours led to a postponement.
What ensued was a memorable and light-hearted moment of fun between the two teams. After the postponement both the Vikings and Hornets came together to play in the rain.
The teams started on the right field hill at Evans Field by sliding towards the infield. They then moved to second base where players raced each other to third, finishing with a head first slide into a puddle around the bag. The players got together for some photos and even got the two coaches, Parisi and North Reading head coach Eric Archambault, got involved by sliding head first into the puddle surrounding home plate.
“That was one of the best things I’ve seen and I’ve been coaching for a long time,” Parisi said. “They had a really good time with it and it was phenomenal the way both teams came together. They compete hard during the game and it was nice to see all of them have a lot of fun with it.”
North Reading 4, Rockport 0
at Evans Field, Rockport
North Reading (7-5) 100 020 1| 4
Rockport (5-7) 000 000 0| 0
North Reading: Ryan, CF, 3-1-2; Giacalone, RF, 1-1-0; Vittozzi, 2B, 3-0-2; Cassarino, SS, 3-0-0; Ciardiello, C, 3-0-1; McCullough, DH, 3-0-0; Carucci, LF, 3-0-0; Baker, 1B, 1-1-0; Shea, 3B, 3-1-1. Totals, 23-4-6.
Rockport: Engel, CF, 4-0-0; Rowen, SS/P, 2-0-1; Beal, P/SS, 4-0-1; W. Cahill, C, 0-0-0; J. Cahill, 3B, 3-0-0; Rapp, RF, 3-0-0; Cook, LF, 3-0-1; Wheeler, 1B, 2-0-1; Carrigan, 2B, 3-0-0. Totals, 24-0-4.
RBI, NR, Vittozzi 2, Ryan, Cassarino; R, none.
WP, Doucette; LP, Beal.
