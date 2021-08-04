International Dory Races return to Gloucester

For the first time since August of 2019, the International Dory Races returned to Gloucester Harbor.
Although no trip to Canada was on the line this August and rowers from the Lunenburg, Nova Scotia area will not be making the annual trip to Gloucester for the second summer in a row, Gloucester's best dory tandems battled it out and crowned a winner in three divisions on July 31.
Overall eight crews competed in three races, which took place off the Heritage Center dock in Gloucester Harbor.
In the Men's Open Division, Sam and Peter Taormina cruised to a comfortable win, navigating the one-mile course with a time of 10:54. Alex Rodolosi and Jared Morris finished second with a time of 11:12 followed by Vincenzo Terranova and Jerry Ciaramitaro at 11:20.
The Taorminas have now won the August races in Gloucester for the third year in a row. The tandem took home the win in Canada in both 2018 and 2019.
The Women's Division also had a three team heat and it was a tight battle that ended with Stephanie Ragusa and Ness Bowman picking up the win with a time of 6:09, outlasting Alexis Novello and Kristen Burnham (6:13). Rachael Cecilio and Ashley Smith finished third (6:22).
In the Over-50 Division Erik Dombrowski and Joe Sanfilippo, both former multiple time champs in the Men's and Master's Divisions, won handily with a time of 5:28, over a minute ahead of Donny Favaloro and Alex Thomas.