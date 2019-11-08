Cape Ann Youth Hockey and Westmount, Quebec Youth Hockey players started another chapter in their friendly rivalry that spans nearly three decades.
Cape Ann Youth Hockey will be taking the ice this weekend against their counterparts from Canada in 26 games at Gloucester’s Dorothy Talbot Rink beginning, which started on Friday, runs all day on Saturday and concludes on Sunday in Gloucester.
The tournament originated in 1987 when Sal Grasso took a team of Gloucester youth hockey players, on his own dime, up to Westmount, Quebec for a series of exhibition games. It was named after Sal Grasso in 2006.
The two programs now alternate as hosts each year as Cape Ann players traveled to Quebec in 2018 and are now hosting the tournament in 2019.
The tournament opened with a pre-tournament ceremony on Friday afternoon to welcome the Westmount players and concludes with an awards ceremony on Sunday afternoon, where the program who wins the majority of the tournament games will be awarded the championship trophy.
