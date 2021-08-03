Bass Rocks Golf Club held its third annual Laurie Herrmann Couallier Memorial Member Guest Ladies Doubles Tournament last weekend with 17 tandems battling for the championship in two flights.
The tournament is played in honor of the former Bass Rocks Member and avid tennis player who passed away in a bus crash in Mexico along with her husband in late 2017. The tournament debuted in 2019.
The A Flight Tournament saw an upset in the finals as Debbie Kaufman and Diana Blitz took down defending tournament champs, Jeanne Muzio and Abby Crocker, 10-6 thanks to a focused game plan and great shot selection.
Kaufman and Blitz survived a nail-biter in the semifinals with a 10-9 (5-1 tie breaker) win over Debee Kelly and Donna Crocker. Muzio and Crocker earned their spot in the finals with a 10-6 win over Karen deLacy and Abbe Smith in the semifinals.
The B Flight Tournament also saw the challenger unseat the defending champs as Betsy Levick and Michelle Kenney outlasted 2020 champs Mary Anne Shatford and Nancy Gambal, 10-8.
Levick and Kenney got through Priscilla Woods and Tricia McInnis, 10-6 in their semifinal with Shatford and Gambal beating Meryl Sheridan and Mary Giglio, 10-3 in the other semifinal.
The sister tandem of Lynne Salah and Ellen Knollmeyer won the A flight Consolation while Woods and McInnis won the B Flight Consolation.