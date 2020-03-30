With the COVID-19 pandemic putting the spring sports season in jeopardy, it has been a tough time for high school athletes.
With the season in limbo and getting shorter by the day, athletes are left in a tough spot of not knowing if they will get to have a season at all.
This is the last season in the high school career of a lot of local athletes, who are still holding out hope that a spring season will be salvaged in some way.
"It stinks for a lot of seniors this is the last time they will be playing competitive sports," Gloucester lacrosse captain Natalie Favazza said. "I was looking forward to this season and a lot of other seniors were too, hopefully we will be able to get out there and when we do everyone's ready to jump right in."
Gloucester senior softball captain Maddie Machado and her teammates are in a similar spot. The Fishermen enter the season as defending Division 2 North and Eastern Mass. Division 2 champs. They may not get the chance to defend those titles even if the season still takes place.
"We're excited for what the season may bring us and it's upsetting that it is postponed," Machado said. "Of course we're still hopeful that it will not be canceled altogether."
On Monday there is looking like there will be some clarity as the MIAA is meeting to discuss whether or not to cancel the spring state tournaments. The MIAA's Tournament Management Committee recommended canceling the tournaments if the preseason starts after April 27. The preseason is currently scheduled to start on May 4, when schools are slated to open back up, but that date could change as it has multiple times already.
With the season up in the air, athletes are still planning as if they will be taking the field some time this spring. That means they have to find ways to stay in shape.
One of the toughest spring sports to do that is baseball and softball, where it usually takes at least two people to get some kind of work in. But that hasn't stopped them from finding ways, like Gloucester senior baseball captain E.J. Field has. As a catcher, it's paramount that Field keeps his arm in shape if and when the season gets going.
"I have been throwing every couple of days with my family to keep my arm loose," he said. "I'm also hitting off a tee in my backyard. This whole thing is tough."
Machado has been up to the same thing.
"I have been throwing in my backyard and going on runs to stay active," said the senior first baseman. "I've urged the girls on the team to do the same so we can be ready if we get back out there."
The sport of lacrosse is a little easier to get some work in on your own thanks to the ball that's used. Wall ball is a way that players stay sharp even in season, and it's been a heavy dose of that for Favazza during the shut down.
"I have been working on my stick skills by myself, playing a lot of wall ball and going on walks and runs," said the senior defender. "Hopefully all of the girls have been staying active and playing some wall ball or catch to stay in shape."
Another sport where it is paramount to be in great shape is track and field. While it may be easy for distance runners to stay in good shape by going on runs on their own, it's no so simple for a sprinter or an athlete that takes part in a lot of field events.
That is the case for Gloucester's Kai DeGuzman, who is a multi-talented athlete that competes in sprints and just multiple jump events.
"I can go for a run, but it's hard to train at home since my events are mostly short to middle distance," he said. "Luickly I have some weights so I've been lifting for strength and conditioning."
The entire situation has been especially tough for those senior athletes who are finishing up their high school careers as that final season may be taken away. There are also future ramifications for juniors as well.
An athlete’s junior season is the season where they start to think about the next level and start to find their way onto the radar screen of college scouts. A lot of athletes take big jumps from their sophomore to junior seasons and tons get their first varsity experience now that they're an upperclassmen. The current situation makes it tough to get noticed by college scouts.
"This season is going to be my most viewed and it could be a deal breaker for recruiting," said DeGuzman, who had a big junior year in the indoor season. "That's why I've been training harder than ever, the indoor season was basically conditioning so I can have the best outdoor season possible."
Athletes of all ages are in a tough spot right now. Fortunately it looks like the local leagues and conference are going to do everything they can to get some games in this spring. Of course with every time the date to re-open schools is pushed back, the chances of having a spring season take a big hit.
