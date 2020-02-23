Manchester Essex's Mia Cromwell and Will Kenney finished up the MIAA indoor track season among the best of the best in the state in Saturday's All-State Meet at the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston.
In the end, both Manchester Essex runners proved they belong competing with the elite as both earned a spot on the medal stand.
Kenney turned in a fifth place finish in the mile with a time of 4:21.67. The time was nearly three seconds better than the time he posted a week ago when he won the Division 5 State crown in the event. Kenney was also the highest finishing underclassmen in the event as the top four finishers, led by a winning run from King Philip's Michael Griffin, were all seniors.
The performance in the mile caps off a big junior season for Kenney, where he competed in the All State Meet in the event for the second season in a row. Kenney dominated the Division 5 field in the event last week, earning a Divisional championship.
Cromwell, on the other hand, finished eighth in the 1,000m with a time of 3:00.02. The is another school record performance for Cromwell in the event, she has beaten her own program record in each of the last three meets. She also set a new mark in the event multiple times during the regular season.
The senior also turned in an impressive campaign this winter. In addition to the school record being broken several times, Cromwell beat the field in the 1,000m at the Division 5 Meet last week by nearly 10 seconds.
