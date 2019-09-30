Kenney places second at Frank Kelley Invitational

The Manchester Essex cross country team got its first taste of state level action this weekend at the annual Frank Kelley Invitational Meet, and the team performed well against tough competition.
The boys team raced in the championship race against schools from all over the state and placed 16th while the girls competed in the Division 2 race.
Will Kenney had an outstanding race as he placed second overall in a field with over 200 competitors. A group of three runners took off for a fast start and Kenney bought his time, staying in the second pack about 10 minutes behind the 4:45 pace of the first mile. With about three minutes to go, Kenney put on an impressive final kick as he passed six individuals to finish second in the 5k race with a time of 16:57.
Marcu Bussone turned in a top 50 finish, placing 49th while Colin Harrison, Eli Heanue and Logan Cooper also placed.
On the girls side, Olivia Ford was the top scorer, placing 39th with a time of 23:50. Ford was followed by Jane Whitten, Olivia Turner, Althea Hurd and Emily Fossa.
The Hornets travel to Pentucket on Wednesday to take on both the Sachems and Amesbury in Cape Ann League action.
