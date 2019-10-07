The Gloucester boys soccer team showed off the same resiliency it has shown throughout the first half of the season on Monday night against Salem.
The Fishermen fell behind three goals only to battle back to tie the score in the second half. This time, however, the Witches got the last laugh as a goal from Endi Doku with six minutes to play sent them to a 4-3 win at Newell Stadium.
“It was a tale of two halves for us,” said Gloucester head coach Armando Marnoto, whose team falls to 5-3-2. “I thought we played a fantastic second half but they scored a nice goal to win it.”
Gloucester, which has now lost two straight for the first time all season, trailed 3-0 early in the second half and were getting thoroughly outplayed by the visiting Witches. But the Fishermen turned momentum quickly.
Anthony Sauzo crossed one from the left wing to Robert Mugabe, who kicked it home to get Gloucester on the board. Less than one minute later, Anthony Suazo was fouled inside the box and earned a penalty shot to cut the Witches lead to 3-2 with 34 minutes to play.
From there, Gloucester ramped up the pressure on the Salem defense earning several scoring chances. With 15 minutes to go after a bunch of near misses, the Fishermen tied up the score when Mugabe crossed one from the right wing that eventually found the foot of Andrew Coelho, who pounded it in to make it 3-3.
“The team really played together and had fun out there in the second half,” Marnoto said. “We got back to playing our game and we had a lot of chances. We ended up needing to finish one more.”
With the clock winding down Gloucester continued to control play, but it was Salem that found the back of the net as Doku corralled a cross from Mario Lopez and put it inside the right post after shooting through a Fishermen back. That ended up being the game winner.
It was all Salem in the early going as Doku picked the top right corner of the net on a perfectly placed shot from about 20 yards out to make it 1-0. Six minutes later, Lopez made it 2-0, forcing a turnover and putting it near post from the right of the goal.
“We were just a little tight in the first half,” Marnoto said. “We weren’t playing together and we were pressing.” Gloucester is right back in action on Tuesday with another Northeastern Conference crossover game at Lynn English (4 p.m.).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.