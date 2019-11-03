The Manchester Essex field hockey team played very well in Sunday's Division 2 North Quarterfinal against Lynnfield.
The fourth-seeded Hornets earned a territorial advantage against the No. 5 Pioneers and finished with a 13-6 edge in shots on goal for the night. Their ball movement and stick work countered Lynnfield's high end speed on both ends of the field.
Unfortunately, Manchester Essex just couldn't solve Lynnfield goalie Ava O'Brien, who stopped every shot she faced while forward Madison Murphy scored the game's lone goal with 1:34 remaining to send Lynnfield to a 1-0 win at Hyland Field.
With the loss, the Hornet's season comes to an end at 13-4-2.
"We played well and it was an evenly matched game, we just didn't score," Manchester Essex head coach Kara Crovo said. "(O'Brien) made a lot of great saves, even on second and third chances we couldn't capitalize on her. This one definitely stings because we really wanted to get to the next round."
The first half saw the the teams split time in the offensive zone, but Manchester Essex was earning more quality scoring chances, just missing on five first half corner attempts.
In the second half, the Hornets started to tilt the field in their favor with superior midfield play, led by Cagney Pallazola and Lily Athans, that led to scoring chances, but O'Brien was there to make the stop every step of the way.
Christina Bullock and Anna Coyne played well on the forward line and were buzzing around the Pioneers goal all afternoon.
The Hornets got a penalty stroke early in the second half, but the junior goalie made a kick save with her right pad to keep it scoreless.
A stretch of multiple corners led to more quality scoring chances in the middle of the second half, but O'Brien was able to find her way to the ball and kick it out of harms way on shots and passes close to the goal.
"We moved the ball well today, especially up the middle of the field," Crovo said. "We worked for some good opportunities and a lot of corners, we just couldn't get one to work out."
In the final nine minutes, Lynnfield started to play its best field hockey of the afternoon, holding the Hornets without a shot while picking up the offensive pressure.
In the final three minutes, the Pioneers earned three straight corner chances and finally converted on the third one. After a shot rang off the post and then deflected off the crossbar, Murphy was able to get a shot off in the scrum that found its way into the net for the game-winning-goal.
Lynnfield (14-4) now moves on to the Division 2 North Semifinals on its home field against No. 1 Watertown (18-1) on Wednesday.
Manchester Essex finishes up another impressive season, where it took home its fifth straight Cape Ann League Baker Division title.
"I told the team that they should leave the field with their heads high," Crovo said. "This was a great season and it's not easy to get into the tournament and win a round."
