The Gloucester girls softball team was thrown right into the fire by the schedule makers this season, opening with three games against three high quality opponents.
After splitting the first two games with a loss to Peabody and a win over Marblehead, Gloucester finished up the difficult three-game stretch on a high note with a come-from-behind, 5-4 win over St. Mary’s at Gloucester High School.
“This was a good win against a very good team,” Gloucester head coach John Nicastro said. “I thought in our loss to Peabody we just didn’t execute in a few spots and made a few mistakes. In our win over Marblehead we played mistake free with pitching and defense.
I thought today was a combination of the two. We made a few mistakes that cost us but executed when we needed to.”
St. Mary’s plated three runs in the top of the fifth inning to take a 4-2 lead on a throwing error and a pair of deep extra base hits from Alyssa Grossi and Marina DiBiasio.
The Fishermen mounted an immediate response, tying the game in the bottom of the fifth inning when pitcher Jenna Hoofnagle drove in pinch runner Anna Cinelli and Kelsey Lowthers with a double to deep center field. The junior’s second double in as many innings turned a two-run deficit into a 4-4 game.
Gloucester would go on to take the lead in the bottom of the sixth with a pair of first year varsity players delivering two out hits. Freshman Cameron Carroll blooped a single into right and moved up to second when the short hop got away from the outfielder. Sophomore Chloe deGaspe Beaubien then came up and laced a single into right field plating Carroll with what turned out to be the game winning run, giving Gloucester a 5-4 lead.
“The veteran players came through to get us back in it and the younger players got some big hits at the end,” Nicastro said. “That was a gutsy at bat from Jenna after she gave up two runs the half inning before. And the end of our order made some great adjustments against a good pitcher.”
The final half inning did not lack drama as a Brooke Moloney base hit and a throwing error put two runners on for St. Mary’s with nobody out in the top of the seventh.
The Spartans moved both runners into scoring position with a sacrifice bunt attempt from Grossi. DiBiasio then attempted to squeeze a run home with a bunt up the first base line, but she collided with Gloucester first baseman Carroll, who was running up the line to field the bunt. Interference was called on the play, meaning the baserunner was out and the two baserunners could not advance.
Hoofnagle then got a ground ball back to herself for the final out of the game.
Gloucester took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first when Ella Marshall led off the game with a double and then came around to score from second on a Riley Thibodeau sacrifice bunt. St. Mary’s then took a 2-1 lead before Ashlee Aiello singled in Hoofnagle in the bottom of the fourth inning to make it 2-2.
Hoofnagle picked up her second win in as many days on the mound, allowing one earned run on six hits and striking out six.
Gloucester is right back at it on Wednesday afternoon at Saugus (4:30 p.m.).