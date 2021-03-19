BYFIELD — Three years ago, Sam Rice thought his football career was over. On Friday night against Triton, the Manchester Essex senior receiver caught the game-winning touchdown pass.
One offensive play after Triton took a three-point lead, quarterback Will Levendusky found rice for an 80-yard touchdown reception on a busted coverage in the Triton secondary to give the Hornets the lead with 2:58 to go and an eventual 13-10 win.
Beyond the fact that it won them the game, the catch was particularly meaningful to Manchester Essex given the hardship that Rice has overcome in his career.
Manchester Essex coach Jeff Hutton said that Rice had originally played football as a freshman but suffered a serious broken collarbone that effectively ended his football career. He switched to golf for the remainder of high school, but with football being played in the Fall 2 season and no conflict with his new sport, Rice decided to give it one more try and got medical clearance to play.
“For him to make a big play like that in a game that ended up being the game-winning touchdown was really great for him,” said Hutton, whose team moves to 1-1.
All game long the Vikings (0-2) couldn’t get out of their own way. Their first trip to the red zone ended with a third down sack on the goal line and a field goal. Trailing 7-3 in the second half Triton had a lost fumble, an interception and then two bad snaps that nearly derailed its last best chance to take the lead.
But on that last drive Triton survived 3rd and 18, 4th and 6, 3rd and 17 and 4th and 5 situations and eventually found itself on the goal line once more facing 4th and goal from the two. This time the Vikings broke through, with Kyle Odoy hitting Alden Lentz for the go-ahead 2-yard touchdown pass to give his team a 10-7 lead with 3:19 to play.
The celebration lasted only a few moments, however, as Manchester Essex immediately retook the lead on Rice's 80-yard touchdown.
“Mistakes aren’t going to help you in a game like this,” said Triton coach Ryan McCarthy. “We had some big turnovers that certainly hurt us. It’s got to be consistency and right now we’ve got to find that.”
The numerous miscues marred what was otherwise a solid team performance by Triton. The Vikings maintained a significant edge in the time of possession and held the Hornets to only 39 yards rushing. The vast majority of Manchester Essex’s offense came on three big passing plays, including a 37-yard catch by A.J. Pallazola on 3rd and 15 followed shortly afterwards by a 28-yard touchdown grab by Pallazola on 3rd and 7.
Odoy once again led the way for the Vikings offensively, finishing 15 for 21 with 106 passing yards, a touchdown and an interception to go along with 89 yards rushing. Kyle Scibetta had an impactful day on both sides of the ball, rushing for 39 yards while recording two tackles for a combined loss of 17 yards, and Elliot Lent was 1 for 2 on field goals, making a 26-yarder in the second quarter before missing a 38-yarder at the halftime buzzer.
Jared Leonard (6 catches, 58 yards), Alden Lentz (5 catches, 26 yards, 1 TD) and Cam Paquette (4 catches, 22 yards) were Triton’s top receivers, and Leonard last catch nearly helped the Vikings pull one last rabbit out of their hat. Following Rice’s touchdown, Triton lost 10 yards on a sack, had another two-yard loss on a bad snap and faced 4th and 21 after Odoy was held to one yard on third down. But on the last play Odoy hit Leonard for a 20 yard gain, but he was brought down just short of the first down marker and Manchester Essex was able to take over and run out the clock.
Friday’s win marked Manchester Essex’s first Cape Ann League victory since beating Amesbury in October of 2017. The Hornets are now 1-1 while Triton (0-2) faces a tough test with archrival Newburyport coming to town next weekend.
Triton vs. Newburyport will kick off Friday at 5 p.m., while Manchester Essex will next face Amesbury on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Manchester 13, Triton 10
at Triton High School
Manchester (1-1): 0 7 0 6 — 13
Triton (0-2): 0 3 0 7 — 10
T -Elliot Lent 26 field goal, 4:35
ME- A.J. Pallazola 28 pass from Will Levendusky (Jay Jarrett kick), 1:51
T- Alden Lentz 2 pass from Kyle Odoy (Lent kick), 3:52
ME- Sam Rice 80 pass from Levendusky (kick failed)
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING: Triton- Kyle Odoy 19-89, Kyle Scibetta 10-39, Zander Rolfe 1-(-1); Manchester Essex- Joe Daly 4-25, Gavin Glass 4-15, Samuel Rice 4-3, Will Levendusky 6-(-4)
PASSING: Triton- Kyle Odoy 15-21-106-1-0; Manchester Essex- Will Levendusky 7-14-170-2-0
RECEIVING: Triton- Jared Leonard 6-58, Alden Lentz 5-26, Cam Paquette 4-22; Manchester Essex- Sam Rice 3-87, A.J. Pallazola 3-83