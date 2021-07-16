Gloucester varsity field coach Lauren Riley Gove and assistant coach Don Riley caught a glimpse of the future of their program this week at Newell Stadium as the GHS Field Hockey program hosted its annual Youth Mini-Camp.
The camp ran through the week for youth players in as young as the third grade and as old as the eighth grade with the GHS coaching staff, alumni and players serving as the instructors.
The camp, which focuses on the rules and fundamentals of the game along with conditioning, began on Tuesday at Newell Stadium and finished up on Thursday morning at the home of the Fishermen.