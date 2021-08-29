The Gloucester football team got to see its first live, game action on Saturday with Masconomet visiting Newell Stadium for a preseason scrimmage.
It was a controlled scrimmage, with coaches on the field at all times, but it was a good chance for the Fishermen to see what they have against a big, physical team like the Chieftains according to head coach Dan O'Connor.
"You always want to try to get at least one of these scrimmages against a team like Masco because they're always going to test you physically," the third-year head coach said. "These preseason scrimmages help us see the kids in a lot of situations and find out what we want to do schematically."
The session started off with the varsity squads running 7-on-7 passing drills with the offensive skill players going against a defensive front seven.
Senior Ewan McCarthy and junior Nick Carey split reps at the quarterback position during that session, where Gloucester ran plays both out of the Wing-T and Spread formations.
Defensively, O'Connor praised the play of his defensive backs in coverage against some big and athletic Masconomet receivers.
"The seven-on-seven stuff went well and I thought we had sound technique in coverage," O'Connor said. "From a secondary standpoint it's about being in the right spots which they were."
The teams then went into a more traditional scrimmage format, 11-on-11 with each team running 10 offensive plays before switching sides.
Masconomet showed off its physicality and speed in that format. Gloucester's best offensive success came on plays on the outside, with Aidan Cornetta breaking off a big run around the left end.
"When we were getting to the outside we were making plays and moving the ball," O'Connor said. "I would like to see a better push up front but that was a good group we were playing against with size and speed.
Overall we competed and it's about finding the things we need to improve on in all areas. We definitely saw what we need to work on and what we do well. Now we go back to practice and work on all of those things to get ready for the next scrimmage."
Gloucester has another scrimmage on Wednesday with KIPP Academy visiting Newell Stadium (5 p.m.). The Fishermen then travel to Essex Tech on Saturday (12 p.m.) for their final preseason scrimmage.